Bharat Electronics (BEL) has received additional orders worth Rs 1,011 crore since its last disclosure on October 13, the defence public sector undertaking said in a regulatory filing. The orders include a radar, communication equipment, sonar and jammers, along with upgrades, spares and services. The announcement comes about a week before the company’s board meets to consider its results for the July-September quarter.

The orders were received after the company’s disclosure on October 13, 2026. The company named the Improved Low Level Light weight Radar, communication equipment, sonar and jammer among the major orders received. It did not list individual order values or customers in the disclosure, as reported.

BEL radar orders: Defence Ministry signs Rs 770 crore contract

The filing coincides with a separate contract for the Indian Army. The Defence Ministry signed a Rs 770 crore contract with BEL on Wednesday to procure improved low-level light-weight radars. The ministry described the procurement as a step towards indigenisation of air defence platforms. It is also expected to support defence manufacturing, including micro, small and medium enterprises.

BEL Q2 results 2026: Board meeting scheduled for October 30

In a separate letter, BEL informed the exchanges that its board will meet on Friday, October 30. The board will consider and approve, among other matters, the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

ALSO READ Mahanagar Gas signs MoU to explore biogas projects in Maharashtra, Karnataka

About BEL

Bharat Electronics is a Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Defence, with its registered office on Outer Ring Road in Nagavara, Bengaluru. It is a Navratna public sector undertaking and was incorporated in 1954. The company designs, manufactures and supplies products and systems in fields that include radars, missile systems, military communications, naval systems, electronic warfare and avionics, C4I systems, electro-optics, and tank electronics. It is a dominant supplier of radar, communication and electronic warfare equipment to the Indian armed forces.

Bharat Electronics share price today

Bharat Electronics’ share price decreased by 1.56% as of intraday on October 22. The company’s share price decreased 8.02% in the past month. Furthermore, Bharat Electronics’ share price declined 12.66% in the last one year.