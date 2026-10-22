Indian airlines are moving closer to inducting Boeing’s largest 737 MAX variant, with Akasa Air expecting its first 737 MAX 10 next year, following certification by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on October 20. “Akasa Air is excited to hear about the certification of the Boeing 737 MAX-10 aircraft and expects to receive its first unit in 2027.” the airline spokesperson said.

The certification clears a major hurdle for Boeing after years of delays and brings the high-capacity narrowbody closer to commercial service. Two Indian carriers, Akasa Air and Air India Express, have orders for the aircraft, with 90 and 10 units, respectively.

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Boeing 737 MAX 10: Capacity and fleet expansion

The 737 MAX 10 is the largest member of Boeing’s MAX family and can accommodate up to 230 passengers in a maximum-density configuration. A typical two-class layout seats around 185-210 passengers, positioning it as a competitor to Airbus’s A321 family.

For Akasa Air, the aircraft will add capacity to a fleet strategy built around Boeing’s 737 MAX family. The airline ordered 150 additional 737 MAX aircraft in January 2024, including the MAX 10, taking its total Boeing order book to 226 aircraft across variants.

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Air India Express awaits MAX 10 deliveries

Air India Express also has an order for 10 MAX 10 aircraft. As many as four units of the MAX 10 destined for Air India Express have been spotted at the Boeing factory however delivery timeline remains unclear. Air India Express declined to comment on the query.

The aircraft will compliment the MAX 8 in the fleet as well as offer similar seating layout as the single class Airbus A321 units that have been transferred from Air India to Air India Express sometime back