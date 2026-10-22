Navratri has come to an end, but the festive rush for automobile dealers is far from over. Indians bought 11.23 lakh vehicles during the 10-day Navratri period this year, according to Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

With more festive days including Dhanteras and Diwali around the corner, dealerships are gearing up for another wave of purchases.

“As we enter the Dhanteras-to-Diwali wave, we remain cautiously optimistic: affordability is strong, aspiration is rising, and auto retail continues to mirror the enduring momentum of the India Growth Story,” FADA President Sai Giridhar said.

Navratri 2026 Auto Sales Fall 6.52% from 2025

Vehicle retail sales rose nearly 27% compared with Navratri 2024, when Indian customers brought 8.86 lakh vehicles. However, vehicle retail sales declined 6.52% year-on-year compared to the 12.01 lakh units sold during Navratri 2025.

Navratri 2026 vehicle retail sales: Category-wise breakdown

Vehicle category Navratri 2026 Navratri 2025 Navratri 2024 Two-wheelers 8.34 lakh 8.58 lakh 6.29 lakh Passenger vehicles 1.82 lakh 2.34 lakh 1.65 lakh Commercial vehicles 35,618 35,223* 30,580 Three-wheelers 45,735 49,450 38,437* Tractors 22,690 22,489 18,875 Total vehicle retail 11.23 lakh 12.01 lakh 8.86 lakh

However, FADA says, the comparison is not like-for-like as Navratri lasted 11 days last year, compared with 10 days this year. The festive period in 2025 also coincided with the rollout of GST 2.0, which brought forward pent-up demand.

Tata Motors delivers over 50,000 vehicles during Navratri

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles said the company is seeing strong festive cheer resulting in robust demand across our multi-powertrain portfolio of cars & SUVs, with improved customer sentiment driving higher showroom walk-ins, enquiries, bookings and deliveries.

“The response during Navratri has been particularly encouraging, with over 50,000 vehicles delivered during this festive period, including more than 10,000 on Dussehra alone,” Amit Kamat, Chief Commercial Officer of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles said.

“As families across the country celebrate and welcome new beginnings, we are working hard to ensure that more customers can bring home the Tata car of their choice. We have stepped up production and sharpened logistics to improve availability of high-demand models and variants. With a healthy booking pipeline and the celebrations building towards Diwali, we look forward to carrying this strong momentum through the festive season,” Kamat added.

Maruti Suzuki expects double-digit festive growth till Diwali

Maruti Suzuki India also had an encouraging festive season with strong customer demand through Navratri.

“Between Ganesh Chaturthi and Dussehra, our retail sales grew by 35%, with small-car retail increasing by around 16% and SUV retail doubling. Our retail sales during the Navratri period is almost the same as last year,” said Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki.

“We began October with pending bookings of around 2 lakh units, which have increased to 2.7 lakh units after Dussehra. We are making every effort to maximise deliveries and serve our customers. With this strong demand momentum, we expect the positive trend to continue and anticipate double-digit growth for the whole festive period till Diwali,” Banerjee added.

Two-wheeler sales rise 32%, passenger vehicles grow 10%

Two-wheeler retail sales stood at 8.34 lakh units during Navratri 2026, registering a 32.41% increase from 6.29 lakh units in Navratri 2024. However, sales declined 2.79% from 8.58 lakh units in the corresponding period last year.

Overall passenger vehicle (PV) retail sales increased 10.39% to 1.82 lakh units from 1.65 lakh units in Navratri 2024. On a year-on-year basis, however, sales fell 21.91% from 2.34 lakh units in Navratri 2025.

Commercial vehicle (CV) retail sales rose 16.47% to 35,618 units from 30,580 units in Navratri 2024. Compared with last year, sales increased 1.12%.

Three-wheeler retail sales grew 19.04% year-on-year over Navratri 2024 to 45,735 units. However, sales declined 7.51% compared with 49,450 units in Navratri 2025.

Retail sales of tractors increased 20.21% to 22,690 units from 18,875 units in Navratri 2024. Sales were marginally higher than the 22,489 units recorded in Navratri 2025.

EV retail sales jump 83% over Navratri 2024

Electric vehicle (EV) retail sales continued to grow across categories during Navratri 2026. Total EV sales increased 26.78% year-on-year to 1.17 lakh units from 92,628 units in Navratri 2025. Compared with Navratri 2024, sales rose 83.06% from 64,153 units.

EV sales during Navratri: Category-wise growth

EV category Navratri 2026 Navratri 2025 Navratri 2024 YoY change (%) Growth vs 2024 (%) Electric two-wheelers 75,758 56,787 40,450 +33.41% +87.29% Electric three-wheelers 28,086 25,416* 20,159 +10.51% +39.32% Electric passenger vehicles 12,305 9,768 3,252 +25.97% +278.38% Electric commercial vehicles 1,288 657 292 +96.04% +341.10% Total EVs 1,17,437* 92,628 64,153 +26.78% +83.06%

Electric two-wheeler sales increased 87.29% to 75,758 units from 40,450 units in Navratri 2024. Sales also grew 33.41% from 56,787 units in Navratri 2025.

Electric three-wheeler sales rose 39.32% to 28,086 units from 20,159 units in Navratri 2024. Compared with last year, sales increased 10.51%.

Electric passenger vehicle sales surged 278.38% to 12,305 units from 3,252 units in Navratri 2024. Sales grew 25.97% from 9,768 units in Navratri 2025.

Electric commercial vehicle sales recorded the highest percentage growth among the EV categories, rising 341.10% to 1,288 units from 292 units in Navratri 2024. Compared with Navratri 2025, sales increased 96.04% from 657 units.