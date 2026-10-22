Attention commuters! If you are travelling on the newly opened Chennai Metro Yellow Line between Poonamallee Bypass and Vadapalani, there is an important update for you. Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has announced a change in the operating hours of this section, which has 11 elevated stations across an approximately 15-km stretch.

The Yellow Line is part of Phase 2, Corridor 4 (Stage 1A) of the Chennai Metro project. Here is a look at the latest update and the revised service schedule.

What changes from October 23?

From Friday, October 23, Chennai Metro’s Yellow Line services will start at 6 am instead of 7 am, giving commuters an earlier option for morning travel.

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has revised the timings following feedback from passengers after the recently opened section began regular operations. The revised schedule will apply in both directions, with the last trains departing from Poonamallee Bypass and Vadapalani at 9 pm.

Chennai Metro Yellow Line: Revised train frequency, Full schedule

From Monday to Saturday, trains will run every 10 minutes during peak hours, from 8 am to 11 am and from 5 pm to 8 pm. During non-peak hours, the interval between trains will be 15 minutes. On Sundays and public holidays, trains will operate every 15 minutes throughout the day, with no separate peak-hour schedule.

Day Timings Train Frequency Monday to Saturday 6:00 AM – 8:00 AM Every 15 minutes Monday to Saturday 8:00 AM – 11:00 AM Every 10 minutes Monday to Saturday 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM Every 15 minutes Monday to Saturday 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM Every 10 minutes Monday to Saturday 8:00 PM – 9:00 PM Every 15 minutes Sundays and Public Holidays 6:00 AM – 9:00 PM Every 15 minutes

Chennai Metro Yellow Line: Route and stations

The 15-km Yellow Line section runs between Poonamallee Bypass and Vadapalani, covering 11 elevated stations. These include Poonamallee Bus Stand, Poonamallee Government Hospital, Karayanchavadi, Kumananchavadi, Kattupakkam, Iyappanthangal, Thelliyaragaram, Porur Bypass and Porur Junction, before the line reaches Vadapalani.

The new section gives commuters another way to travel between Poonamallee, Porur and nearby areas by metro.

What the earlier start means for commuters

With metro services starting at 6 am, commuters will have the option to begin their journeys earlier, particularly those travelling to work in the morning. The revised timings will offer more flexibility for people using the Poonamallee Bypass–Vadapalani section.

The revised timings are expected to make early morning travel more convenient for commuters using the Yellow Line.