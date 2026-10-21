Mumbai motorists could eventually get additional road connectivity between Goregaon and Mulund as work progresses on the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMRL). The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated that excavation of the project’s second underground tunnel is likely to commence by the end of October 2026.

In an update shared on X on October 19, BMC mentioned that the first tunnel boring machine (TBM) had completed 183 metres of excavation, whereas the second machine had cleared its technical acceptance tests.

The twin tunnels are being constructed beneath Sanjay Gandhi National Park under Phase 3 (B) of the project.

Mumbai Goregaon-Mulund Link Road: Key highlights

-5.30-km twin tunnels planned beneath Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

-183 metres excavated using the first machine, Tulsi.

-Three traffic lanes are in each tunnel.

-Second machine, Vihar, likely to commence excavation by October-end.

Where will the tunnels connect?

The underground section will interlink Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari in Goregaon East with AMAR Nagar in Mulund West. The proposed connection aims to enhance road access between Mumbai’s eastern and western suburbs.

How much excavation has been completed?

As per BMC, the first tunnel boring machine, named Tulsi, was commissioned on August 17, 2026. As per the latest update, the machine has excavated 183 metres. Workers had also installed 87 segmental lining rings and six temporary lining rings to support tunnel construction.

The civic body also reported an average excavation rate of around 5,5 metres per day, with the pace likely to increase.

When will second tunnel excavation commence?

The second tunnel boring machine, Vihar, has successfully completed its Site Acceptance Test. BMC also mentioned that technical checks have met the prescribed standards, paving the way for commissioning and excavation by this month.

What did the BMC Commissioner say?

Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide surveyed the project site recently, analysing the construction progress, technical requirements, equipment and safety arrangements. According to BMC’s X post, Bhide emphasised that maintaining excavation progress as per the project’s schedule was essential. “Maintaining a consistent pace of work in line with the project’s stipulated timeline is extremely important,” Bhide stated. She also ordered officials to regularly review the machinery and technical and manpower requirements and arrange additional resources necessary to prevent delays.

The commissioner also stressed that excavation speed should not compromise safety. “Priorities must be given not only to the speed of work but also to the safety of workers and engineers,” she stated, as per the BMC official statement on X.

Officials were also asked to follow safety standards, ensure protective equipment was available and enforce preventive measures against potential risks.