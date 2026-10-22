US Secretary of State Marco Rubio distanced himself and the Trump administration on Wednesday (US time) from claims suggesting that Elon Musk may have been responsible for slowing down a military-grade version of his Starlink. Ukraine heavily relies on the satellite service to defend itself against missile attacks from Russia.

A day after a Wall Street Journal report cited unnamed US officials and people familiar with the matter saying that SpaceX CEO’s purported decision “sparked panic in Kyiv and confusion inside the Trump administration, Rubio said that he wasn’t aware about the Republican leader’s cabinet having any knowledge of the move beforehand.

Rubio addresses Ukraine-Starlink issue in India

The top US diplomat flagged the buzz-generating news report’s claims as “irrelevant,” telling reporters during his trip to India. “The bottom line is that that is governed by a private commercial contract as to how their stuff can be used and what speeds they’ll allow it to be used at.” According to the official remarks to the press in India shared by the US Department of State, Rubio stressed he hadn’t read the WSJ report at the time.

When pushed repeatedly about any “foreknowledge” of the development by the Trump administration, Rubio asserted, “The President has nothing to do with the decisions that are made by Starlink and Starshield and by Mr. Musk.” Emphasising, “That’s a private company,” he reiterated, “The President doesn’t run that company and can’t direct that company to do anything. I’m not aware of any foreknowledge, nor anyone – but again, the reporting was not about foreknowledge.”

Although insisting that there was no foreknowledge, the State Secretary said that even if there had been any, the Trump administration doesn’t have control over the operations of a private company or decisions about how they use their products.

“Now, if they’re in a contract with the United States military, like Starshield, that’s a different matter, because that’s something we are purchasing and using for our use,” he rebutted. “But in the case of Starlink – we’re arguing something that’s just – it just makes no sense, the argument that people continue to make that somehow we had foreknowledge or directed it. It’s not accurate that we somehow knew about this ahead of time or directed it in any way.”

That same day, US President Donald Trump was asked by reporters whether Musk was behind the slowdown. Echoing a similar response, he replied: “I don’t know who did it, but I was not involved.”

Days earlier, Trump even said that he didn’t think Musk was responsible for Ukraine losing Starlink access in a manner that impacted its military operations. While leaving for his trip to Uzbekistan on Saturday, ahead of the India visit, the US State Secretary asserted that no one ordered the slowdown, taking aim at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

A subsequent Reuters report, citing two US officials and a Western official briefed on the matter, suggested that the order to limit the satellite system in Ukraine came from inside the White House itself. Officials speaking to the outlet, however, refrained from clearly specifying who in the presidential mansion made the decision or was reponsible for its implementation. Zelenskyy had also backed the same version, while the US administration denied it.

For the unversed, the US Department of Defence’s headquarters, the Pentagon, is the biggest customer of Starshield. When reporters directly questioned Rubio about the Wall Street Journal report, name-dropping the Starshield service, he cross-checked them, curtly saying, “Starlink.”

SpaceX describes it as “a secure satellite network designed specifically for government customers and national security applications.” The company website also states that Starshield is “designed to support US National Defence use cases for the Department of Defence and other Government partners.”

When the reporters responded by mentioning both Starlink and Starshield, the State Secretary said, “Okay, again, there’s this – all this confusion. These are two separate programs, okay? Starlink is a commercial – Starlink is the receivers you put on the roof of your house, and you use for – it’s used for commercial purposes. It’s not a military system, although it could be used in order to guide drones and things of this nature and so forth. And then Starshield is different. It’s a unique defense product that is sold and operated through the Department of War, as an example. It’s two different items and it’s important to distinguish one from the other.”

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth also addressed the issue recently, saying the Pentagon hadn’t ordered the restrictions, claiming they hadn’t “pulled anything back.”

Where does Zelenskyy stand on the matter?

The Ukrainian leader previously told reporters in a WhatsApp chat that Starlink restrictions, aimed at targeting Ukraine’s war efforts, were “a planned operation.” He noted that the satellite service operated by SpaceX was deactivated in the country at speeds over 160 km/hr, preventing some of its drones from intercepting high-speed drones used by Russia.

“Starlink kept working … The conclusion is this: the restrictions are in effect in Ukraine, but they are not in effect in European Union countries. So, this is a planned operation,” Zelenskyy said, as quoted by Politico. He further told reporters that Europeans are now potentially considering alternatives and working on them.

In a subsequent NBC interview, Zelenskyy said, “It was blocked for some period of time. And then it was deblocked by the American side. We are very thankful for this. Now it works. Only [the] United States has this unique intelligence to tell our side when Russia uses ballistic missiles. And we didn’t get it during ballistic attacks during three days.”

“It was a message from [the] American government to limit the speed,” he said. “And technically, SpaceX did it.”

A Fox News interview published on October 21 showed the Ukrainian leader stating: “Regarding Starlink and Starshield: they are still restricted, but the secretary of state told me that he will work with his team to unblock this issue.”

Zelenskyy has since also affirmed that the United States has restored intelligence sharing with his country, including information about Russian ballistic missile launches.