Persistent Systems opened a qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares and fixed the floor price at Rs 5,550 per share. The issue will raise up to $450 million, the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

The company’s Special Committee of the Board approved the opening of the issue at a meeting on October 21.

Persistent Systems QIP floor price and discount

The company may offer a discount of up to 5% on the floor price. Shareholders approved this through a special resolution passed on October 5, the filing said. A 5% discount would take the lowest possible issue price to about Rs 5,272.50 per share, based on the floor price disclosed.

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The final issue price will be decided by the company in consultation with the book running lead managers. These are J.P. Morgan India, IIFL Capital Services, formerly known as IIFL Securities, and HSBC Securities and Capital Market (India).

Persistent Systems QIP issue size: Up to Rs 4,264.61 crore

The issue will comprise as many equity shares as are needed to raise up to $450 million. The company put this at Rs 4,264.61 crore, using the RBI/FBIL reference rate of Rs 94.7691 per dollar on October 19. The exact number of shares will depend on the final issue price.

Persistent Systems QIP documents and trading window status

The committee also approved the Preliminary Placement Document dated October 21, along with the application form for the issue.

The filing noted that the trading window under the company’s insider trading code is already closed. It applies to promoters, the promoter group, directors, key managerial personnel, designated persons and connected persons. It will stay shut until further notice.

About the company

Persistent Systems was founded in 1990 by Dr Anand Deshpande and is headquartered in Pune. It provides digital engineering and enterprise modernisation services across software, cloud, data and security. The company is listed on the NSE and BSE. It reported revenue of $1.6544 billion for fiscal 2026 and has more than 27,500 employees across 18 countries, according to information on its website.

Persistent Systems share price today

Persistent Systems’ share price has decreased 0.51% as of early trade on October 22. The company’s share price increased 8.52% in the past month. Furthermore, Persistent Systems’ share price decreased 0.12% in the last year.