Vice President Venkaiah Naidu arrives at Tirumala for worship

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu (Reuters)

Vice President elect M Venkaiah Naidu tonight arrived at Tirumala, the hill abode of Lord Venkateswara, to offer worship. Temple sources told PTI that after an overnight stay at a TTD guest house on the hills, Naidu would offer worship to Lord Venkateswara at the shrine in the morning. He arrived by special flight from Bengaluru at Renigunta airport, 15 km from here and later reached the hills by road. After offering prayers, the Vice President elect would also participate in some locally arranged programmes in Tirupati and at his native village bordering Nellore district, the sources said.