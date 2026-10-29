Asian Paints‘ September-quarter (Q2FY27) earnings fell short of analyst estimates as sharp raw material inflation and supply constraints weighed on profitability, even as revenue rose nearly 17% year-on-year.

Net profit for the quarter rose 7.5% year-on-year to Rs 1,068 crore, coming in below the Bloomberg consensus estimate of Rs 1,141 crore for the period.

Revenue was up 16.9% year-on-year to Rs 9,977 crore versus a Bloomberg consensus estimate of Rs 9,782 crore for the period. Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) was up 3.6% year-on-year

Ebitda up 3.6% to Rs 1,557 crore versus a Bloomberg consensus estimate of Rs 1,668 crore for the period. Ebitda margin fell 200 basis points to 15.6% in Q2 versus 17.6% reported last year. Street estimates had pegged Ebitda margins at 17.1% for the quarter.

Asian Paints Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Amit Syngle said sharp raw material inflation and material availability constraints linked to geopolitical disruptions had affected the operating environment, with the full impact felt in the September quarter.

The company said it had calibrated price increases and absorbed part of the cost inflation to protect consumer demand. With inflationary pressures showing little sign of easing, the company said it was implementing another round of staggered price increase in its coatings business while stepping up cost-efficiency initiatives.

The pressure on consolidated margins came despite growth in the company’s main domestic coatings business. Domestic coatings value growth was 16.4%, with volume growth of 6.8%, according to the company. Within this, the India decorative business recorded value growth of 14.5% and volume growth of 6.4%.

Industrial coatings value growth was 31.8%, helping the broader domestic coatings business. The figures indicate that value growth outpaced volume growth in both domestic coatings and decorative paints, although the company did not quantify the separate contribution of pricing and product mix.

Asian Paints’ international business recorded a 29.5% increase in net sales to Rs 1,095.6 crore. Growth in constant-currency terms was 23.7%, with the company reporting gains across regions. However, profit before tax fell 31% to Rs 52.7 crore, showing that higher sales did not translate into higher pre-tax profit in the business.

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In Home Decor, the bath fittings business reported an 18.5% increase in net sales to Rs 94 crore and moved to a profit before tax of Rs 8.7 crore, compared with a loss of Rs 4 crore a year earlier.

The kitchen business recorded 13% sales growth to Rs 110.3 crore, but its loss before tax widened to Rs 7.9 crore from Rs 3.6 crore. White Teak’s net sales declined 11.8% to Rs 23.3 crore, while Weatherseal sales fell 1.8% to Rs 20.3 crore.

The company commissioned the first phase of its vinyl acetate ethylene manufacturing facility at Dahej during the quarter. Syngle said the investment would support product development and cost competitiveness. The company did not quantify its expected financial contribution.

The company also declared an interim dividend of Rs 5.75 per share.