Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company is targeting gold loan assets under management (AUM) of ₹5,000 crore by the end of FY27, up from its earlier guidance of ₹4,000 crore, even as some of its peers in the NBFC sector flag early signs of stress in the segment.

“We are not seeing any sign (of stress) and it is very small book right now,” Arul Selvan, president and CFO of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance, told FE. He, however, added that the portfolio remains small and was not indicative of the lender’s overall business.

Gold loans accounted for just 1% of Chola Finance’s 2.48 lakh crore AUM as of September. However, the portfolio reported the fastest expansion, marking nearly eight-fold jump to ₹3,446 crore in September 2026. In the first quarter, the lender guided ₹4,000 crore AUM in the gold loan segment. With the lender already close to that target, Selvan said it plans to end with ₹5,000 crore gold loan book.

Gold loan branch network of Chola Finance nearly doubled to 308 at the end of September from 119 in March 2026. The NBFC plans to add another 50 branches in the second half of FY27.

The expansion comes amid growing caution across the NBFC sector over emerging stress in gold lending. Bajaj Finance, Piramal Finance and IIFL Finance have flagged signs of stress in the segment. Industry players have also highlighted that ₹4.7 lakh crore of gold loans were disbursed across the industry last year to borrowers with loans overdue by more than 90 days elsewhere.

Selvan, however, said gold lending was not inherently risky as long as the underlying security remained robust and lenders had sufficient headroom on the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio to protect themselves against potential losses.

“Sentimental values also drive people not to allow it to be auctioned or sold off. People will come and redeem most of the time,” he said.

Unlike some of its peers that have reported an increase in Stage-3 assets in their gold loan portfolios, Chola Finance’s Stage-3 assets in the segment stood at just ₹1 crore, or 0.04% of its ₹3,467-crore portfolio. Stage-3 assets refer to loans overdue for more than 90 days.

Selvan added that borrowers facing repayment difficulties on unsecured loans would prioritise repaying their gold loans, given the risk of losing the pledged gold.

Chola Finance’s overall AUM grew 25% year-on-year to ₹2.48 lakh crore. The NBFC retained its full-year AUM growth guidance of 22-23% for FY27. Its largest portfolio, vehicle finance, grew 21% to ₹1.30 lakh crore, while loans against property increased 24% to ₹57,447 crore. AUM in the small and medium enterprises (SME) lending business rose to ₹10,943 crore from ₹7,544 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Selvan said the lender was not seeing any slowdown in vehicle financing despite below-normal monsoon rainfall and drought conditions in some parts of the country. “Fortunately, we had always known these are standard areas with shortfall and so we have not aggressively pushed disbursements in these geographies,” he said.

He added that the current sowing season was looking positive, with traction in transportation and freight forwarding supporting borrowers’ earning potential. However, a continued shortfall in rainfall could have implications for the business. “If this continues to have lower rain in the subsequent year, then that would be some implication,” Selvan added.