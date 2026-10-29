A 47-year-old Pune-based software engineer was allegedly cheated of Rs 2.17 crore in an online share trading fraud after cybercriminals lured him through an Instagram advertisement, added him to a WhatsApp investment group and used a fake trading application to convince him that his investments were generating substantial returns.

According to The Indian Express, the fraudsters allegedly used the identity of a financial services company based in Indore to make the investment platform appear legitimate. They also displayed a fabricated Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) certificate and circulated screenshots of purported investment profits to gain the victim’s confidence.

The incident came to light after the software engineer travelled to Indore in September and visited the office of the company whose identity had been used by the alleged fraudsters. Company officials reportedly told him that they had no association with the application and did not operate any such investment platform.

The victim approached the cyber police in Indore. The case was later transferred to the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for investigation, The Indian Express reported.

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Instagram advertisement led to WhatsApp investment group

According to the complaint, the alleged fraud began on August 3, when the software engineer came across an advertisement related to share market investments while browsing Instagram at his workplace.

After clicking on the advertisement, he was directed to a WhatsApp group called ‘Capital Strategy Community’, where members shared stock market tips and screenshots purportedly showing profits from their investments.

One of the group members, posing as a representative of the Indore-based financial services company, allegedly claimed that the firm provided guidance on share market investments and initial public offerings (IPOs). The complainant was subsequently directed to another person who acted as an investment adviser.

The group members regularly shared screenshots of purported IPO allotments and investment gains, creating the impression that investors were earning substantial profits by following their advice, according to The Indian Express.

The software engineer observed the group’s activities for two days before expressing interest in purchasing shares recommended by its members.

He was then asked to download another application through a link shared by the alleged adviser. The application displayed what appeared to be a SEBI certificate in the name of a securities company, leading the complainant to believe that the platform was genuine.

Promises of IPO allotments, rising investment demands

The complainant initially transferred Rs 30,000 through the application. He was subsequently asked to transfer additional amounts to secure IPO allotments.

As he continued investing, the application displayed what appeared to be substantial returns on his investments. The alleged fraudsters gradually increased the amounts they asked him to transfer.

According to the first information report (FIR), the complainant was told that he had received an IPO allotment worth Rs 50 lakh. Although he was initially reluctant to invest such a large sum, the alleged adviser persuaded him that the allotment presented an opportunity to earn significant profits.

Between August and September, the software engineer transferred money through multiple transactions to several bank accounts provided by the platform.

The total amount transferred reached Rs 2.17 crore. Meanwhile, the application displayed investments and purported profits totalling approximately Rs 3.25 crore, according to The Indian Express.

However, the figures shown on the application did not translate into money the complainant could freely withdraw.

Withdrawal blocked, victim asked to pay another Rs 50 lakh

The alleged fraud began to unravel when the complainant attempted to withdraw his money on September 15.

He was initially asked to submit smaller withdrawal requests. After successfully withdrawing Rs 95,000, he attempted another withdrawal but was told that the request could not be processed because he had not followed the prescribed procedure.

When he sought assistance, the alleged advisers demanded another Rs 50 lakh, claiming that the additional payment would unblock his account and allow him to withdraw his investments and purported profits.

Suspecting that he had been cheated, the complainant travelled to Indore in the third week of September to verify the credentials of the company whose identity had been used by the application.

Officials at the company’s office reportedly informed him that they had no connection with the application and that the platform through which he had invested was fake.

He then approached the cyber police in Indore, after which the matter was transferred to the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for investigation, The Indian Express reported.

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Online share trading frauds remain a concern

The incident comes amid growing concern over online investment scams reported in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas. According to The Indian Express, police have witnessed a worrying rise in online share trading fraud cases over the past three years.

Fraudsters allegedly use multiple methods to attract victims, including stock market tips, virtual lectures, mobile applications and promises of unusually high returns. Fake investment groups can further create an impression of credibility by circulating purported profit screenshots and presenting fabricated regulatory credentials.

Despite advisories, awareness campaigns and media coverage highlighting such scams, police officials have expressed concern that people continue to fall victim to fraudulent investment schemes.

The case noted the risks of transferring money to accounts provided by unverified investment platforms, particularly when returns appear unusually high and further payments are demanded to release funds. Investors should independently verify the identity and regulatory credentials of financial service providers rather than relying solely on certificates or claims displayed within an application.