The Karnataka High Court has refused to quash criminal proceedings against a woman accused of failing to repay a Rs 50 lakh loan allegedly taken while she was a victim of a digital arrest scam, reported The Indian Express.

Justice M Nagaprasanna, in an order dated October 16, said the allegations raised by the woman involved disputed questions of fact that required evidence to be examined during the proceedings.

“Every disputed transaction tomorrow can be said to be a product of digital arrest, and the borrower would get away with the loan that he or she has availed of,” the Indian Express report added.

The Bank had initiated proceedings against the woman under Section 25 of the Payments and Settlement Systems Act in May 2025. The provision deals with the dishonour of electronic funds transfers due to insufficient funds, among other grounds.

Woman allegedly duped by fraudsters posing as officials

According to the petition, the incident took place on September 17, 2024, when the 32-year-old woman received a call from someone claiming to be a FedEx employee. The caller allegedly told her that her Aadhaar number had been used to purchase drugs before transferring the call to individuals posing as Mumbai police officials.

One of the callers allegedly claimed that her Aadhaar details had been linked to several cases and that money from her bank account had been used to purchase an AK-47. The woman was subsequently connected to another person claiming to represent the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The alleged fraudsters told her that she would have to transfer money to clear her name. They also accessed her Skype account and persuaded her to obtain an instant loan online.

Bank credited Rs 50 lakh to her account within 15 minutes of the loan application, according to the petition. The fraudsters then allegedly instructed her to add three beneficiaries and transfer the entire amount to them, promising to issue a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) confirming that she had been cleared of all allegations.

The woman approached the police on September 21, 2024. The East CEN Crime Police Station registered a case against unidentified persons for alleged cheating under various provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000. She also lodged a complaint with the Bank Ombudsman.

Bank says loan was voluntarily availed

In May 2025, around eight months after the alleged fraud, Bank filed a private complaint against the woman before a magistrate court. The court directed the police to register a case and issued summons to her, following which she moved the High Court seeking to quash the proceedings.

Advocate Suraj Sampath, appearing for the woman, argued that she had taken the loan under coercion and at “digital gunpoint”. He alleged that the bank had failed to carry out adequate due diligence and monitor the transactions, including by imposing restrictions on newly added beneficiaries and setting transfer limits.

The petitioner’s counsel further argued that the bank proceeded with loan recovery and criminal action despite being aware of the digital arrest allegations. He sought the quashing of the proceedings on these grounds.

Senior Advocate D R Ravishankar, representing the Bank, countered that the woman had voluntarily completed the digital loan process. The bank maintained that it had no knowledge of the alleged coercion, which had taken place through communications with third parties.

Court says allegations require evidence

The High Court examined the complaints filed by both the woman and the bank before the police. It observed that the woman’s arguments could not be decided at this stage without examining the facts and evidence.

“All the submissions that are now being made by the petitioner are in the realm of seriously disputed questions of fact,” the Indian Express report added.

The bench also noted that one-time passwords were sent to the woman’s mobile phone for the transactions and that she had approved them. It further observed that she had authorised the transfers of the loan proceeds to other accounts.

Holding that the matter required evidence and involved disputed facts, the court declined to intervene in the criminal proceedings.

“There is no warrant of interference by this court at this stage of the case, which requires evidence, as every instance is a seriously disputed question of fact.”