A new highway corridor in Madhya Pradesh is taking shape on NH-47, with the 26.6-km Indore–Raghogarh project aimed at improving road infrastructure in the region.

The greenfield project is currently under construction and will add a four-lane stretch to the existing road network.

The project forms part of efforts to improve road infrastructure across Central India, with a focus on making travel smoother and providing better crossing facilities along the route.

Its planned infrastructure includes bridges and underpasses, while the wider road links are expected to support regional transport and connectivity.

🛣️ Connecting Key Economic Hubs, Strengthening Central India! The 26.6 km Indore–Raghogarh 4-laning project on NH-47 is currently under construction, aiming to strengthen connectivity between Indore and Harda while improving links with key economic centres across Central India. The Greenfield corridor features a four-lane carriageway, one major bridge, four minor bridges and 19 underpasses, designed to facilitate smoother traffic movement, safer crossings and better local connectivity. Once completed, the project will strengthen links towards Betul and Nagpur, enhance connectivity between Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, and support the efficient movement of goods and passengers. @MORTHIndia @PIBMoRTH #NHAI #BuildingANation — NHAI (@NHAI_Official) October 29, 2026

Indore–Raghogarh 4-lane project: Route, bridges and underpasses

The Indore–Raghogarh 4-laning project covers 26.6 km and is currently under construction.

Its greenfield corridor aims to improve road connectivity between Indore and Harda while strengthening links with key economic centres across Central India.

The project includes a four-lane carriageway, one major bridge, four minor bridges and 19 underpasses.

These structures are designed to facilitate smoother traffic movement, provide safer crossings and improve local connectivity.

Boost to connectivity towards Betul and Nagpur

Once completed, the 26.6-km corridor is expected to strengthen road links from Indore and Harda towards Betul and Nagpur.

The project will also improve connectivity between Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, extending the benefits of the highway beyond the immediate project stretch.

These improved connections are expected to make road transport between key economic centres across Central India more efficient. The corridor will support regional travel and strengthen links between destinations in the two states.

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How the highway project will support goods and passenger movement ?

The four-lane carriageway is expected to provide smoother movement for vehicles travelling along the corridor, while the bridges and 19 underpasses will help manage crossings along the route.

This infrastructure is designed to make it easier for passenger vehicles and goods carriers to move through the stretch, with safer crossings and improved local access.

For road users, the focus is on making journeys more convenient while supporting the steady movement of goods through the region.

Highway project to strengthen regional economic links

The improved road corridor is expected to strengthen connections between key economic centres across Central India.

Better links towards Betul and Nagpur, along with improved connectivity between Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, will support the movement of goods across the region.