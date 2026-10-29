An internal audit report has flagged alleged irregularities in Bihar’s Education Department’s Human Resource Management System (HRMS), including inflated salary allowances, unauthorised portal access and payments allegedly made in the names of fictitious teachers, reported The Indian Express.

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The findings cover three cases in Nawada, Patna and Bhagalpur, involving alleged irregular payments of about Rs 1.85 crore, based on the amounts cited in complaints and published reports. The cases have led to police investigations and departmental action, with at least four officials suspended, according to published reports.

Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari told The Indian Express that all 38 districts in the state are under audit to identify irregularities and strengthen controls over online payments.

“I have asked officials to complete the internal audit by mid-November. We are also engaging experts to prevent fudging of the HRMS system. The findings of three case studies raise serious concerns and have also alarmed us to devise a better system of online payments. Our crackdown on corrupt teachers and officials would continue,” he said.

Nawada audit flags inflated salary payments

In Nawada, an internal financial and portal audit allegedly found that salary records of a primary school teacher in Beladih, Rajauli, had been manipulated. An FIR was registered at Nawada Town Police Station on October 13, 2026, under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) relating to criminal breach of trust and forgery, along with Section 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The complaint, filed by the Nawada District Education Officer, mentions the name of the teacher, a clerk designated as the portal “Maker” and a head clerk designated as the “Checker”.

According to the FIR, the teacher’s approved gross salary for April 2025 was Rs 46,772. However, the amount allegedly credited was Rs 4,91,772 after unauthorised allowances were added.

The FIR said: “Salary sheets approved by the Block Education Officer (BEO) of Rajauli fixed [the teacher’s] gross monthly salary for April 2025 at Rs 46,772. However, the Maker and Checker allegedly inflated her April payout to Rs 4,91,772 by adding an unauthorised ‘Other Allowances’ figure of Rs 4,52,222.”

A similar discrepancy was allegedly found in May 2025. Although the Block Education Officer had approved a salary of Rs 46,772, the teacher received Rs 3,49,500 after additional allowances were included, the FIR said.

The investigation also flagged a transfer of Rs 2.86 lakh to the teacher from the Samagra Shiksha fund through an SBI account in Nawada. The FIR said the money should not have been diverted from the fund and was not part of her salary, as she was eligible to receive her pay through the HRMS portal after being promoted to a special teacher.

The teacher allegedly received unauthorised payments totalling Rs 10,43,950, according to the FIR, The Indian Express reported.

Investigators also cited a transfer of Rs 1 lakh on May 20, 2025, from the teacher’s SBI account to a Punjab National Bank account held by a person named Satish Kumar. Police suspected that the account holder could be the same Satish Kumar who worked as the office head clerk and portal Checker. The identity of the account holder and any connection to the alleged irregularities are yet to be confirmed.

The investigators said the excess payment of Rs 10 lakh “cannot be a clerical error”.

Patna clerk suspended over alleged Rs 76.7 lakh irregularities

In Patna, District Education Officer Yogesh Kumar suspended Vijay Kumar Vidyarthi, a clerk at FNS Academy in Gulzarbagh, on October 14, 2026, over alleged financial irregularities involving Rs 76,71,983 in government and departmental funds.

According to the suspension order, Vidyarthi allegedly used the district education officer’s official Maker Login ID to make unauthorised entries on the HRMS portal and generate excess payments. The allegations include cheating, criminal conspiracy and breach of trust.

Following his suspension, Vidyarthi’s headquarters was shifted to the office of the Block Education Officer in Ghoswari. His subsistence allowance will depend on verified attendance reports, while a formal charge sheet and departmental inquiry are to proceed.

Copies of the suspension order were sent to the headmaster of FNS Academy, the Patna Treasury Officer and other establishment officials.

Bhagalpur cases involve alleged payments to fictitious teachers

In Bhagalpur, the Education Department has taken action in two separate cases involving alleged unauthorised payments through the HRMS portal.

An order dated October 21, 2026, issued by Education Department Director (Administration) Vijay Kumar Pandey stated that district programme officer Shashi Chandan Choudhary had been booked by Jogsar Police Station on October 8 over alleged payments made in the name of a fictitious teacher. Choudhary was arrested the following day. The order did not specify the amount allegedly withdrawn.

In a separate case, the district education officer was suspended over an alleged unauthorised payment of Rs 98,12,773 to a fictitious teacher named Tanushree over several months. A case was registered against the officer at Jogsar Police Station on October 8, 2026.

The three districts’ cases have raised concerns over the verification of salary records, access to official HRMS credentials and controls on payments made through the system. The state government’s wider audit is expected to examine similar irregularities across all 38 districts.