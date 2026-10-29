DoorDash’s $17 billion agreement to acquire Instacart could change how Americans order groceries, access local stores and pay for delivery. The deal brings together one of the largest restaurant delivery platforms in the US and a major grocery delivery business, potentially expanding shopping options. However, it does not guarantee cheaper grocery orders.

DoorDash announced the acquisition on October 29 valuing Instacart at $65 per share. The price represents a 26% premium to Instacart’s closing share price on October 22, before reports of the proposed transaction emerged.

The companies say the combination will give local retailers access to a larger delivery network, grocery fulfilment technology, advertising tools and artificial intelligence services. DoorDash plans to retain Instacart’s brand and app after the transaction closes.

Main Street doesn’t need to out-build the world’s biggest online retailers and grocers. What it needs is access to what others have built for themselves. @DoorDash and @Instacart share that mission and focus. Coming together will enable the best possible logistics and software… — Tony Xu (@t_xu) October 29, 2026

For shoppers, the main question is whether the deal will reduce the total cost of grocery delivery, which includes product prices, delivery charges, service fees, membership costs and tips. While the companies have promised more choice and savings opportunities, they have not announced a general reduction in delivery fees or grocery prices.

Will DoorDash’s Instacart deal make grocery delivery cheaper?

The acquisition could create opportunities to reduce delivery costs by combining DoorDash’s logistics network with Instacart’s grocery technology and retailer relationships. A larger network could help the companies serve more customers, improve delivery efficiency and spread operating costs across a wider business.

However, whether consumers benefit from lower fees will depend on how much of those savings the companies pass on.

DoorDash said the combined business would offer retailers access to its delivery network and Instacart’s grocery ordering and fulfillment technology. These services would be available through the companies’ apps and retailers’ own websites.

The arrangement could particularly benefit smaller grocery stores that lack the resources to build independent online shopping and delivery systems. Access to shared technology may help them reach more customers without investing heavily in their own infrastructure.

Instacart customers would gain access to 50,000 additional stores through DoorDash’s network. This could expand shopping options, particularly in areas where customers currently have limited access to grocery delivery.

Infographic generated using AI

However, access to more stores does not necessarily mean lower prices. The final bill will still depend on individual retailers, delivery fees, service charges, promotions and membership terms.

The companies are also considering integrating their membership programmes. DoorDash plans to bring the two programmes together, potentially allowing subscribers to access benefits across both services.

Such an arrangement could offer savings to frequent users, depending on subscription fees, minimum spending requirements and delivery benefits. Occasional shoppers, however, may not see the same value.

DoorDash chief executive Tony Xu said the companies’ strengths could help local retailers compete more effectively.

“Grocery is one of the hardest things to get right online,” Xu said, adding that Instacart had spent years learning how to serve grocers.

In the companies’ announcement, Xu said, “Together, we could give stores of every size more of those tools and unlock the potential of grocery delivery.”

The companies have not yet disclosed detailed plans for delivery fees or membership pricing after the acquisition. Any savings for consumers therefore remain uncertain.

How could the deal reshape US grocery delivery competition?

The proposed acquisition comes as delivery companies increasingly look beyond restaurant orders for growth. Groceries offer an opportunity to attract customers who shop regularly, potentially generating more frequent orders than restaurant delivery alone.

Morningstar analyst Martin Szumski told Reuters, “Restaurant delivery is maturing, and growth now lies in more frequent, higher-value orders: weekly grocery shops, convenience items, and retail.”

The deal could strengthen DoorDash’s position against major retailers such as Walmart and Amazon, which have developed extensive grocery ordering, fulfillment and delivery networks.

DoorDash’s share of spending on US delivery platforms increased from 44% five years ago to 59%, citing market research firm Consumer Edge, reported AP. Instacart’s share declined from 26% to 18% during the same period, while Uber Eats held just under 20%.

Combining DoorDash’s delivery operations with Instacart’s grocery business could increase its reach and strengthen its relationships with retailers. However, the transaction could also reduce competition between two major delivery platforms.

Consumer prices will ultimately depend on competition from other delivery platforms, retailers’ own services and the ease with which customers can switch providers.

New York City’s Department of Consumer and Worker Protection criticised the proposed merger as part of what it described as a “troubling trend” of corporate consolidation, Reuters reported.

The transaction will face regulatory scrutiny, including an antitrust review, before it can be completed.

What happens to Instacart, retailers and delivery workers?

DoorDash plans to retain the Instacart brand and app after the acquisition, allowing the company to continue serving grocery customers while integrating its operations with DoorDash’s wider network.

The deal could also affect existing retailer partnerships. Instacart provides delivery services for Walmart, while DoorDash ended its Walmart delivery service in 2022. The companies have not clarified how the acquisition could affect some existing arrangements.

DoorDash has said grocery stores will not be required to use its delivery services exclusively. The company plans to maintain an open platform, allowing retailers to work with other delivery providers.

For grocery stores, this flexibility could be important when comparing delivery charges, technology services and customer reach. However, the actual benefits will depend on the commercial terms offered after the transaction closes.

Delivery workers could also see changes. DoorDash said the combined business could create more earning opportunities for its Dashers and Instacart shoppers. It also said Instacart shoppers would retain flexibility over when they work and which orders they accept.

The impact on earnings will depend on order volumes, payment structures and how the two delivery systems operate after the acquisition.

When will the DoorDash-Instacart deal close?

The companies expect the transaction to close by the end of 2027 or in the first half of 2028, subject to approval from Instacart shareholders and regulatory clearances.

Until then, DoorDash and Instacart will continue operating as separate businesses. Consumers should not expect immediate changes to delivery fees, membership benefits or app services solely because the acquisition has been announced.

For US shoppers, the deal could eventually mean access to more grocery stores, wider delivery coverage and potentially better membership benefits. But whether it makes grocery delivery cheaper will depend on the pricing and service changes introduced after the merger.

The $17 billion acquisition represents DoorDash’s push to expand in online grocery shopping and compete more directly with major retailers. For consumers, the outcome will be measured less by the size of the transaction and more by what they ultimately pay for their grocery orders.