Cognizant has lowered its full-year 2026 revenue growth guidance despite reporting better-than-expected revenue in the July-September quarter, as persistent macroeconomic uncertainty and delayed client spending weigh on its growth outlook.

The US-based IT services firm now expects revenue to grow 4-4.4% in constant currency terms, against its earlier forecast of 4-5.5%, with the upper end falling below Bloomberg estimates of 4.5%.

Revenue for the quarter rose 4.6% year-on-year to $5.7 billion, beating Bloomberg estimates of $5.6 billion, supported by strong growth in financial services and communications, media and technology. However, Cognizant expects full-year revenue of $22.05 billion-$22.14 billion, below Bloomberg estimates of $22.19 billion. For the December quarter, it has forecast revenue of $5.49 billion-$5.57 billion.

Cognizant follows a calendar financial year ending December 31.

The cautious outlook reflects continued delays in discretionary technology spending as clients contend with policy uncertainty, volatile oil prices and supply chain disruptions. Chief Executive Officer Ravi Kumar S said the company would nevertheless rank among the fastest-growing IT services firms at the midpoint of its guidance.

“We delivered third-quarter revenue above the midpoint of our guidance range, including another quarter of double-digit growth in financial services and our seventh consecutive quarter of year-over-year adjusted operating margin expansion,” he said.

Order bookings fell 7% year-on-year in the quarter, although they increased 4% on a trailing 12-month basis to $28.7 billion. These included three large deals with total contract values of at least $100 million. Kumar said bookings in recent years had included a substantial proportion of contract renewals, while new business was gaining share. New bookings accounted for 60% of bookings during the quarter, compared with 48% earlier, which he said could help the company translate wins into revenue faster.

Operating margin declined 60 basis points year-on-year to 15.4%, while adjusted operating margin expanded 30 basis points to 16.3%. Adjusted earnings per share rose 7.2% to $1.49. Cognizant expects adjusted operating margin of 16.1% for the full year, an expansion of 30 basis points.

Net profit increased to $627 million from $274 million a year earlier, when earnings were hit by a one-time, non-cash income tax expense of $390 million.

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The company is also investing in artificial intelligence to improve productivity and strengthen client offerings. More than 50% of its code is now AI-assisted, while over 95,000 AI badges and certifications have been earned by employees, Kumar said. Cognizant has also lowered the estimated cost of its Project Leap workforce restructuring programme to $180 million-$250 million from $230 million-$320 million earlier. The exercise is expected to be completed by March 2027.

Headcount stood at 359,900 at the end of September, up 3,200 sequentially and 10,100 year-on-year. Voluntary attrition in technology services declined to 12.6% from 13% in the previous quarter. Chief Financial Officer Jatin Dalal said the company had generated $1.6 billion in free cash flow during the first nine months of 2026 and returned $2.3 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends.