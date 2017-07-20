Sasikala prison bribe row: After D Roopa, R Anita transferred over CCTV clip tampering allegations

Roopa in her report said that Sasikala was given special privileges and was allowed to meet more visitors than the other convicts in the jail. (PTI)

Less than a week after being appointed the in-charge chief superintendent of the Central Prison in Bengaluru, R Anita was transferred today after charges of preferential treatment to AIADMAK party chief VK Sasikala emerged. India Today reported that Superintendent Anita took over former chief superintendent Krishna Kumar’s post on Monday when the latter was charged with irregularities in the Central jail. Anita has been transferred to Dharwad in Karnataka while the existing SP P Ramesh of the district came here. Bengaluru DIG (Prisons) D Roopa had alleged that Sasikala had bribed prison officials to the tune of Rs 2 crore and she was thereafter transferred to the traffic department. Anita was also mentioned in D Roopa’s report for not producing CCTV footage from the jail on the orders of the then chief superintendent Krishna Kumar. Anita had later provided a doctored video to the former DIG.

India Today reported that under Anita’s tenure, 32 prisoners were allegedly beaten up for staging a dharna inside the jail premises as they were not allowed to meet D Roopa. They were shifted to prisons in Ballari, Belagavi, Davanagere, and Mysore. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the top prison officials after the report of the torture surfaced.

Sasikala aka Chinamma was sentenced to jail in a disproportionate assets case spanning two decades. She had surrendered before a trial court in Bengaluru. ANI had reported earlier that D Roopa was transferred to the Road Safety and Traffic department as a commissioner after she exposed the bribe case. Roopa in her report said that Sasikala was given special privileges and was allowed to meet more visitors than the other convicts in the jail. Sasikala’s nephew Deputy General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran had dismissed these allegations claiming that they were false.