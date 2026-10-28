The US Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to restore the power of immigration judges to temporarily pause deportation cases, leaving in place an agreement between President Donald Trump’s administration and Republican-led Texas that ended the practice.

The justices rejected an emergency request from three US cities, including Baltimore, and an immigrant legal advocacy group to temporarily block the agreement while the legal battle continues. The practice, known as “administrative closure”, was commonly used by immigration judges to put deportation cases on hold.

The Supreme Court issued a brief, one-sentence order without explaining its decision, as is common when the court considers emergency requests. None of the justices publicly dissented.

The decision is a setback for the cities and the legal group, which argued that the Trump administration had worked with Texas to end a procedure that helped immigration judges manage their heavy caseloads.

In a statement to Reuters, the cities and their lawyers from the liberal legal group Democracy Forward said they were disappointed with the court’s decision.

“Eliminating these protections puts vulnerable people at greater risk of deportation and undermines public safety in communities across the country,” they said.

“This dangerous abuse of the judicial process threatens the rule of law and sets a troubling precedent for dismantling federal policies without meaningful public participation or judicial scrutiny,” they added.

What is administrative closure?

Immigration judges have used administrative closure for decades to temporarily remove certain deportation cases from their active caseloads.

The procedure was often used when another legal process involving the same person was still pending and could affect whether they could be deported. This included cases involving visa petitions or appeals against criminal convictions.

Administrative closure allowed judges to pause deportation proceedings while such matters were being considered. It did not automatically grant immigrants legal status or permanently end their deportation cases.

However, critics, including Texas and the Trump administration, argued that the practice allowed immigrants living in the US without legal status to remain in the country indefinitely. They said it effectively worked as a form of amnesty.

The procedure had been used in hundreds of thousands of deportation cases over the years. Ending it is part of Trump’s broader crackdown on immigration.

How the Trump administration and Texas ended the practice

In 2024, former President Joe Biden’s administration introduced a regulation that formally established the rules for administrative closure.

The administration said the procedure helped immigration judges manage their caseloads more efficiently and ensured fair treatment for immigrants.

The regulation replaced an earlier rule introduced during Trump’s first term in 2020, which had been blocked by the courts.

After Trump returned to office in 2025, the Justice Department’s Executive Office for Immigration Review, which oversees the US immigration courts, announced that it would not defend the Biden-era regulation against a legal challenge.

Texas then filed a lawsuit challenging the procedure. The state argued that the regulation allowed immigration judges to “effectively grant indefinite amnesty to aliens illegally present in this country.”

On June 22, the Trump administration and Texas jointly asked US District Judge Reed O’Connor in Wichita Falls, Texas, to approve an agreement declaring the Biden-era rule unlawful.

The agreement was filed on the same day Texas brought its lawsuit. O’Connor approved it that day and permanently blocked the regulation across the country.

Baltimore, New Haven, Columbus and Centro Legal de la Raza sought to defend the Biden-era regulation, but Judge Reed O’Connor rejected their request to join the case. After the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals refused to pause the agreement, they approached the Supreme Court.

The applicants accused the Trump administration of working with Texas through “manufactured litigation” to scrap a regulation it opposed, calling it a misuse of the judicial process. The Supreme Court’s decision leaves the nationwide block on the policy in place.