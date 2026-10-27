Counting of votes began at 8 am on Tuesday for 28 Legislative Council seats across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra and Karnataka, with security tightened at counting centres.

Polling was held on October 23 for graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies. Uttar Pradesh has 11 seats at stake, followed by Bihar with eight, Maharashtra with five and Karnataka with four.

In Maharashtra, the count follows an election marked by rebellions and competing candidates within both the ruling Mahayuti and opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Sena backs independent against BJP in Pune

The Pune Teachers’ contest has brought differences within the Mahayuti into focus. Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena backed independent Sachin Sanap despite ally BJP fielding Kaustubh Gawde for the seat.

Sanap, an officer on special duty to state minister Uday Samant and Gawde are challenging sitting Congress MLC Jayant Asgaonkar. The Sena’s support for Sanap left the ruling alliance’s partners backing rival candidates in the same constituency.

The opposition also faced competing candidates. In Pune Graduates’, the BJP’s Smita Jadhav took on NCP (SP) nominee Harshada Deshmukh, while the Shiv Sena (UBT) fielded its own candidate.

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Maharashtra records 72.96% turnout

A total of 182 candidates contested Maharashtra’s three graduates’ and two teachers’ seats. Overall turnout stood at 72.96%, with Amravati Teachers’ recording the highest participation at 92.6%, officials said. The five sitting members’ terms end on December 6.

The BJP contested Nagpur Graduates’, Pune Graduates’ and Pune Teachers’. Its Mahayuti partners, the Sunetra Pawar-led NCP and Shiv Sena, contested Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Graduates’ and Amravati Teachers’, respectively.

The opposition MVA comprises the Congress, Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT). Both coalitions entered the election seeking all five seats.

Sitting MLCs face challenges in

In Nagpur Graduates’, Congress incumbent Abhijit Wanjari faced BJP nominee Sudhakar Kohale. BJP rebel Anil Sole announced his withdrawal and extended support to Kohale, although officials had said his name would remain on the ballot.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Graduates’ saw sitting NCP MLC Satish Chavan contest against NCP (SP) candidate Pratapsinh Patil. The Shiv Sena (UBT) also fielded a nominee.

In Amravati Teachers’, sitting MLC Kiran Sarnaik fought on a Shiv Sena ticket against Congress candidate Aditi Pohare, with a Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate also in the race.

The BJP currently has 35 members in Maharashtra’s 78-member Legislative Council, making it the largest party. Its allies Shiv Sena and NCP have 12 and 10 members, respectively.

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Preferential voting in UP, Karnataka

Uttar Pradesh’s count covers five graduates’ and six teachers’ constituencies. In Bihar, 150 candidates contested eight seats, divided equally between graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies.

Karnataka’s West Graduates’ constituency recorded 75.6% polling across four districts. The state is counting votes for four council seats. Voting in these constituencies is restricted to registered graduate and teacher electors. Results could take longer where first-preference votes do not produce a winner, requiring further counting and transfers based on subsequent preferences.