Cyclone Arnab Live Updates: Cyclone Arnab has strengthened into a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ over the west-central Bay of Bengal and continues its west-northwestward track towards the Andhra Pradesh coast. The India Meteorological Department expects the storm to make landfall between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to Yanam, by October 28, packing sustained winds of 115-125 kmph and gusts up to 140 kmph.
Coastal districts in Andhra Pradesh remain under red alert, with extremely heavy rainfall forecast in several areas including East and West Godavari, Krishna and Kakinada. Adjoining south Odisha faces similar threats of heavy rain and strong winds.
- Evacuations Begin: Andhra authorities have already started evacuating residents from vulnerable low-lying and coastal zones, while Odisha has closed schools and colleges in five southern districts and banned fishing and tourist activities in several areas, and deployed dozens of ODRAF and NDRF teams.
- Train Cancellations: South Coast Railway has cancelled 53 train services scheduled for October 27 and/or 28 to ensure precautionary safety measures. Travellers are urged to review the list of affected trains, double-check their travel plans and check the latest running status before leaving for the station. The railway authority reiterated that passenger safety is its foremost concern and apologised for the disruption caused.
- Schools Shut: Apart from Odisha, the Andaman and Nicobar administration has also shut all schools for two days. Authorities also appealed to residents to stay alert, exercise caution and adhere to safety instructions issued through official advisories.
- Rainfall Prediction: The IMD has predicted intense rainfall across several parts of West Bengal from October 28 to 30 due to Cyclone Arnab, cautioning that the adverse weather could trigger landslides in Darjeeling. Heavy downpours are particularly likely in the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri on October 29 and 30.
- Weather in Bengal: Amid forecasts of strong, gusty winds along the West Bengal coastline, the weather agency has urged fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea along and off the coast from Monday as a precautionary measure.
Stay updated with the latest IMD bulletins and official advisories as the very severe cyclonic storm Arnab approaches the Andhra Pradesh coast.
In a statement, the Ranchi administration warned that heavy rainfall could cause waterlogging on roads and in low-lying neighbourhoods. It also cautioned that temporary houses, huts and buildings with weak structures could be damaged.
"Waterlogging is likely in low-lying areas and on roads in Ranchi due to heavy rainfall. Kutcha houses, shanties, and structurally weak buildings may sustain damage. Rivers, lakes and large drains could overflow. There is a possibility of flood-like conditions in low-lying areas," the administration said in a statement, reported PTI.
The administration further warned that standing crops could suffer damage if rainwater accumulates in agricultural fields.
In response to the forecast, Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri has instructed the concerned officials to keep a continuous watch on weather developments and ensure that all necessary arrangements are in place.
Jharlkhand authorities have directed district administrations to maintain close surveillance and ensure they are ready to respond to any adverse weather developments.
"The district administrations have been directed to remain vigilant and prepared to deal with adverse conditions," an official said.
The Ranchi district administration has also instructed its officials to closely monitor the situation and take the necessary precautionary measures.
The IMD expects rainfall to intensify in parts of the state, prompting an orange alert, which means “be prepared”, for seven districts. The warning covers Garhwa, Palamu, Latehar, Lohardaga, Gumla, Simdega and West Singhbhum for the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on October 30.
A separate weather bulletin has also forecast heavy rain in Chatra, Koderma, Hazaribag, Ramgarh, Ranchi, Khunti, Saraikela-Kharsawan and East Singhbhum for 24 hours beginning at 8.30 am on October 29. The weather agency has additionally cautioned that thunderstorms, lightning and strong, gusty winds could affect Jharkhand over three days starting Wednesday.
A yellow alert, advising residents to “be updated”, has been issued for Ranchi, Khunti, Simdega, Gumla, Lohardaga, Saraikela-Kharsawan, East Singhbhum and West Singhbhum.
According to the IMD, the warning will remain in effect for 24 hours from 8.30 am on October 28, with heavy rainfall expected in the affected areas.
Jharkhand is likely to experience three days of wet weather as Cyclone Arnab approaches the Andhra Pradesh coastline, where it is forecast to make landfall on Wednesday. In view of the expected weather disturbance, the state government has instructed district authorities to remain alert and prepare for possible disruptions, officials said.
The IMD has issued rainfall warnings for several districts, with the possibility of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds adding to the weather-related risks.
Odisha Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said the state had activated its preparedness measures to respond to the developing weather situation. Response teams and necessary equipment have been positioned at locations considered vulnerable to the cyclone's effects.
The minister also said residents of low-lying areas were being relocated to safer locations as a precaution against potential flooding and other weather-related risks.
The cyclone is likely to retain its very severe intensity when it reaches the coast. The IMD has forecast sustained wind speeds of 115–125 kmph, with gusts potentially reaching 140 kmph during landfall.
The combination of powerful winds and heavy precipitation could pose risks to coastal communities and other vulnerable areas.
In its latest update, the IMD reported that Cyclone Arnab had travelled at approximately 22 kmph during the six hours leading up to 5.30 am on Tuesday. At that time, the storm was positioned over the Bay of Bengal, around 260 km southeast of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.
The system is forecast to continue moving west-northwestwards until Tuesday evening before shifting towards the northwest. It is then expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coastline between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, near Yanam, by the morning of October 28.
A yellow alert has also been announced for 16 districts, where rainfall of 7–11 cm is forecast. These include Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Khurda, Nayagarh, Jagatsinghpur, Nuapada, Balangir and Boudh.
The warning indicates the likelihood of heavy rain, which could disrupt normal activities in the affected areas.
The IMD issued an orange warning for six Odisha districts, cautioning residents about the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall, with precipitation expected to reach 12–20 cm.
The districts under the alert are Puri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri. Residents in these areas have been advised to remain cautious as the storm approaches.
Several parts of Odisha experienced intense rainfall and gusty winds on Tuesday as Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Arnab advanced towards India's eastern coastline. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the cyclone was expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast within the following 24 hours.
Air India has cautioned travellers about possible flight disruptions at Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada on Tuesday, October 27, as Tropical Cyclone Arnab threatens to bring adverse weather to Andhra Pradesh.
The airline has advised passengers to verify their flight schedules before leaving home and plan for additional travel time to reach the airport, given the possibility of severe weather along the coastal region.
In a notice shared on X, the carrier said the cyclone-related weather could affect flight operations to and from both cities on October 27.
Air India also warned that difficult weather conditions could disrupt road connectivity, potentially causing delays for passengers travelling to airports. Travellers have been urged to monitor the latest flight information through the airline’s official website before setting out on their journeys.
According to the forecast, Cyclone Arnab is likely to continue moving west-northwestwards until the evening of October 27 before changing direction towards the northwest. It is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coastline between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, near Yanam, by the forenoon of October 28.
During landfall, the storm could sustain wind speeds of 115–125 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 140 kmph, retaining its classification as a very severe cyclonic storm.
The weather system is being closely monitored by the Doppler Weather Radar in Visakhapatnam as authorities track its movement and assess the potential impact along the eastern coastline.
Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Arnab is moving across the west-central Bay of Bengal and is expected to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast by the morning of October 28, according to the latest weather bulletin issued on October 27, 2026. The system has prompted a red-level cyclone warning for Andhra Pradesh and adjoining parts of the Odisha coast.
At 5:30 am on Tuesday, the storm was located over the west-central Bay of Bengal, near 15.9°N latitude and 84.8°E longitude. It had travelled westward at around 22 kmph over the preceding six hours.
The cyclone was positioned approximately 260 km southeast of Visakhapatnam, 300 km east-southeast of Kakinada and 390 km east of Machilipatnam. It was also around 380 km south of Gopalpur in Odisha, 460 km east of Bapatla and 980 km west-northwest of Sri Vijaya Puram in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.