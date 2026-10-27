12:01 (IST) 27 Oct 2026

Cyclone Arnab LIVE Updates: Ranchi Warns of Waterlogging and Possible Flooding

In a statement, the Ranchi administration warned that heavy rainfall could cause waterlogging on roads and in low-lying neighbourhoods. It also cautioned that temporary houses, huts and buildings with weak structures could be damaged.

"Waterlogging is likely in low-lying areas and on roads in Ranchi due to heavy rainfall. Kutcha houses, shanties, and structurally weak buildings may sustain damage. Rivers, lakes and large drains could overflow. There is a possibility of flood-like conditions in low-lying areas," the administration said in a statement, reported PTI.

The administration further warned that standing crops could suffer damage if rainwater accumulates in agricultural fields.

In response to the forecast, Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri has instructed the concerned officials to keep a continuous watch on weather developments and ensure that all necessary arrangements are in place.