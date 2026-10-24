Nearly 600 Umrah pilgrims from Karnataka are stranded in Saudi Arabia amid flight disruptions. This has led Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to seek urgent intervention from the Centre to ensure their safe return to India.

The Karnataka government said on Friday that the Minority Welfare, Haj and Waqf Department was closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs to assist the affected pilgrims. In a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Shivakumar focused on the difficulties faced by the stranded pilgrims, including a shortage of money, food and accommodation.

Pilgrims face shortage of food and accommodation

Shivakumar said many pilgrims had exhausted their financial resources and were struggling to meet basic needs. Some hotels were reportedly asking them to vacate their rooms, leaving elderly people, women and children particularly vulnerable.

“Many have exhausted their financial resources and are struggling to meet basic needs, including food and accommodation. Reports indicate that hotels are asking pilgrims to vacate their rooms, leaving many, including elderly persons, women and children, in a particularly vulnerable situation,” Shivakumar said. He added that temporary assistance from Indian and Karnataka voluntary organisations in Saudi Arabia was insufficient to meet the needs of all those affected.

Urging immediate intervention, Shivakumar asked the Centre to coordinate with Saudi Arabian authorities, airlines and other agencies to assess the situation and arrange the pilgrims’ safe return. “I request your immediate intervention to ensure that the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate General of India in Jeddah coordinate with the concerned Saudi Arabian authorities, airlines and other relevant agencies to assess the situation and make urgent arrangements for the safe return of the stranded pilgrims,” he said.

CM seeks special flights and interim assistance

Shivakumar also urged the Ministry of External Affairs to facilitate special flights wherever necessary and ensure that the stranded pilgrims received adequate assistance until their return to India. “Given the vulnerability of those stranded and the difficulties they are experiencing, I would be grateful if the Ministry could accord the matter the highest priority and initiate the necessary steps without delay,” he said.

The Chief Minister assured the Union minister that the Karnataka government was ready to extend all necessary cooperation to facilitate the safe and early return of the affected pilgrims.

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate General of India in Jeddah are coordinating with airlines and tour operators to facilitate the return of the stranded Indians. Both missions have established 24-hour control rooms to assist Indian nationals and are issuing regular advisories on flight disruptions.

The Minority Welfare, Haj and Waqf Department and the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), under the Revenue Department, are coordinating assistance with the Ministry of External Affairs. Dedicated helplines have also been activated to assist stranded Kannadigas and their families.

Government issues safety advisory

The state government has urged Kannadigas in Saudi Arabia to remain calm, stay alert and follow safety advisories issued by local authorities and the Indian Embassy.

“In the event of an aerial attack, remain indoors and avoid photographing, recording or sharing videos of security incidents, as this may violate local laws,” the government said in its advisory.

Kannadigas planning to travel to Saudi Arabia, particularly for Umrah, have been advised to exercise caution and verify flight schedules with airlines and tour operators before heading to the airport.