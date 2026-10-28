Aavas Financiers reported stronger disbursements in the September quarter, supported by growth in its housing and non-housing loan businesses. However, pressure on lending spreads and a modest rise in overdue loans kept attention on the quality and profitability of its growth. Jefferies, Equirus Securities and InCred Capital remained positive on the company, although their views differed on the earnings outlook and valuation.

Aavas Financiers Q2FY27 performance

Aavas’ assets under management (AUM) rose 16.1% year on year to Rs 24,801 crore in Q2FY27. Disbursements increased 21.2% year on year to Rs 1,891 crore. The non-housing loan book grew 28.6%, compared with 10.1% growth in housing loans.

Net interest income grew 12.7% year on year, while profit after tax rose 10.7%. Equirus noted that “Spread contraction drove an NII miss, while contained opex and lower provisions kept PPoP and PAT in line.”

Gross stage 3 assets remained stable at 1.1%, while net stage 3 assets stood at 0.7%. Loans overdue by more than 30 days edged up to 3.81%.

Jefferies maintains ‘Buy’ rating on Aavas Financiers

Jefferies maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on Aavas Financiers. Jefferies’ assessment focused on asset quality and profitability. Gross stage 3 assets remained stable quarter on quarter, while overdue loans increased marginally. Pressure on lending margins remains important to the company’s earnings outlook.

The report also discussed management’s expectation that the operating expense-to-assets ratio “should fall below 3% in the medium term.” Improving operating efficiency could support profitability as the loan book expands.

Equirus retains ‘Long’ rating on Aavas Financiers

Equirus Securities retained its ‘Long’ rating and a September 2027 target price of Rs 1,795, implying 57.5% upside from the reference price. The brokerage forecast an 18% compound annual growth rate in AUM between FY26 and FY29, while trimming its margin estimates for FY27 and FY28.

Equirus said there was “no impact of lower rains/drought on the portfolio quality and business momentum.” It also noted that management had retained its growth and credit-cost guidance.

Aavas kept its FY27 AUM growth guidance at 16-17% and credit-cost guidance below 25 basis points. Equirus also noted that management expected spreads to remain above 5%, with employee productivity and operating cost control important to its longer-term plans.

InCred Capital retains ‘Add’ rating but cuts target price

InCred Capital retained its ‘Add’ rating but reduced its target price to Rs 1,550 from Rs 1,700, implying 36% upside from the reference price.

The brokerage pointed to improving operating efficiency and loan growth, while noting that margins and asset quality remained key concerns. It wrote, “We appreciate the rising branch productivity to 1.25 files/month per officer vs 1.1 QoQ.” It also said, “Improving productivity and growth support outlook, although spread and asset quality remain key watchpoints.”

InCred noted that disbursements rose 17% quarter on quarter and 21% year on year. It said Aavas had reiterated its guidance for around 20% year-on-year disbursement growth, with AUM growth of about 16-17% in FY27.

Aavas Financiers outlook hinges on margins and productivity

Aavas is expanding its loan book while keeping stage 3 asset ratios broadly stable, but margin pressure remains a key concern. Equirus expects sustained AUM growth, InCred sees scope for better productivity, and Jefferies’ view remains positive, although its latest target price could not be verified from the available report details.

The company’s ability to convert stronger disbursements into sustained earnings growth will depend on managing funding costs, improving employee productivity and maintaining asset quality.

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