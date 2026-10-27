The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted interim relief to actor Imran Khan, keeping a Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) notice directing him to leave India by October 28 in abeyance until November 2. The court also recorded the government’s assurance that no coercive action would be taken against the 43-year-old US citizen until the next hearing, The Indian Express reported.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna adjourned the hearing on Khan’s petition challenging the departure notice after Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh gave the assurance. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the FRRO, had sought additional time.

Khan’s counsel, Venkatesh Dhond, pointed out that the actor had been directed to leave the country by October 28 and urged the court to restrain the authorities from taking coercive steps in the interim. The bench recorded the government’s assurance and deferred the matter to Monday.

“The impugned notice shall stay in abeyance until then,” the High Court said in its order, according to The Indian Express.

Why did the FRRO issue the departure notice?

The FRRO issued the notice under Sections 7(2)(C) and 29 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, which empower the government to regulate the movement of foreign nationals and enforce their removal. The notice directed Khan to leave India on or before October 28, warning that deportation proceedings could follow if he failed to comply.

The action followed Khan’s brief detention during a demonstration at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan on October 10. The rally was organised in solidarity with an agitation by the Cockroach Janta Party, which demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

In his petition, filed through advocate Zulfiquar Memon and MZM Legal, Khan claimed that he had not participated in the gathering and had no association or affiliation with its organisers.

The actor described the FRRO notice as “illegal, arbitrary, perverse and drastic”, alleging that it showed a failure to apply the law properly and the arbitrary targeting of a public figure.

“Not only is the notice manifestly disproportionate, if implemented, it would reduce the very principles of natural justice that the authorities are duty-bound to uphold, to nothing but a dead letter,” the petition stated.

Imran Khan seeks quashing of FRRO notice

Khan has asked the High Court to quash the departure notice, stay its operation while the petition is pending and restrain the authorities from taking coercive action against him.

The actor, who is the nephew of Bollywood star Aamir Khan, has also received a separate show-cause notice from the FRRO seeking an explanation on why his Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) status should not be revoked.

OCI cardholders do not enjoy the fundamental rights under Article 19 of the Indian Constitution, which include certain freedoms available to Indian citizens.

The High Court’s interim order concerns the departure notice and the government’s assurance against coercive action until the next hearing. The dispute over the validity of the notice and the separate proceedings concerning Khan’s OCI status remain to be addressed.