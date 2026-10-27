India’s weakest monsoon in more than a decade has revived a familiar worry: how much worse could conditions become as El Nino strengthens? The national rainfall total places 2026 close to 2015 in IMD’s current historical series. But the damage cannot be ranked by that number alone. Where rain failed, how long dry spells lasted and how much water remains will shape the months ahead.

The India Meteorological Department recorded 759.4 mm of rain during June-September, 12.6% below its long-period average. The department’s season-end assessment ranked it the fourth-lowest monsoon total since 2001 and the 13th-lowest since 1901. It is a serious shortfall, although the national record contains substantially drier years.

There is another reason to be careful with comparisons. A potentially record-strength El Nino does not automatically produce India’s worst drought. Pacific Ocean temperatures measure the climate event; rainfall, crop losses and water availability measure its consequences here.

How 2026 compares with earlier dry years

IMD’s currently published all-India rainfall series provides a consistent starting point. It puts this year’s seasonal total just above 2015’s and above the totals recorded in 2002 and 2009. Those two years remain the more severe national rainfall failures in this series.

Year June-September rainfall (In mm) 1987 744.4 2002 687.1 2009 709.2 2015 758.2 2023 822.3 2026 759.4 Source: IMD’s current Climate Prediction and Monitoring Group series

Using one series also avoids mixing percentage deficits calculated against different historical averages. Older reports can quote different departures because the normal against which rainfall was measured has changed.

The timings also matter as the 2015 drought followed a deficient 2014 monsoon, whereas 2026 follows two wetter years. That does not establish how much water any particular district carried into this season.

National deficit hides sharper regional failures

The regional picture is more uneven. IMD’s assessment put rainfall in the east and northeast at about 74% of normal and in the southern peninsula at about 76%. The national figure of roughly 87% therefore understates the rainfall shortage in these regions.

Timing matters too as a prolonged dry spell during sowing or a sensitive stage of crop growth can cause damage that later rain cannot fully reverse.

Research offers a broader way to assess it. The peer-reviewed Drought Atlas of India, published in Scientific Data, examined drought at local scales using an index that incorporates both precipitation and atmospheric evaporative demand. Its analysis of the 2002 and 2009 droughts links local conditions with changes in rice and maize yields.

The implication is that comparing droughts requires more than lining up monsoon percentages. Water demand, local rainfall and the crop being grown affect what the same seasonal shortfall means on the ground.

Deficient monsoon not a nationwide drought declaration

The Centre’s Manual for Drought Management requires states to examine several indicators, including rainfall, crop sowing, vegetation, soil moisture and hydrological conditions, followed by field verification before declaring drought. Formal drought declarations therefore operate at an administrative and agricultural level distinct from IMD’s national rainfall classification.

That distinction helps explain the current map of distress. Karnataka has reported 226 drought-affected taluks. In an October 22 letter, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara sought Rs 20,585.73 crore in central assistance.

Maharashtra has declared drought in 305 talukas and launched a programme to conserve green fodder as silage. Gujarat’s October 26 announcement covering four districts shows that the problem now extends beyond the states that declared drought earlier.

These declarations establish local relief needs. They cannot be compared mechanically with historical district totals: taluks and districts differ in size and assessment methods and boundaries can change.

Why reservoirs matter now

The next stage of the drought will depend partly on stored water. CWC data for October 22 put southern reservoir storage at 42.34% of capacity, compared with a ten-year average of 77.94% for the same period.

The shortfall can carry a poor summer monsoon into the winter crop. Rainfall may improve, but reservoirs and groundwater take time to recover. Farmers need enough water to sustain crops after sowing, not simply one wet spell to prepare fields.

This also limits comparisons with earlier years. A rainfall deficit occurring when storage is plentiful can produce a different outcome from a similar deficit when local supplies are already strained.

What a stronger El Nino could change

The World Meteorological Organization’s October 21 update forecasts further strengthening of El Nino, with warming expected to peak around December. Its models project the Pacific’s Nino 3.4 sea-surface temperature anomaly to average about 3.8°C during November-January.

For India, the concern is how the evolving climate pattern affects rainfall and heat when water supplies are already depleted. Its strength alone cannot determine the outcome in an individual state.

There is a possible source of relief. IMD forecasts normal northeast monsoon rainfall across its defined southern peninsular region during October-December, while indicating substantial variation within that area. A normal regional total would still leave open the question of whether rain reaches the most depleted catchments.

The evidence so far places 2026 among India’s notably dry monsoons, with some regions facing much sharper shortages than the national average suggests. Whether the resulting drought approaches the damage of earlier major episodes will depend on winter rainfall, usable irrigation and relief reaching farmers before another season is lost.