Can a stock that has fallen 23% still hold a big surprise? Global investment bank Jefferies has kept a ‘Buy’ rating on Vodafone Idea (Vi). However, it has cut its target price to Rs 16 from Rs 20. That still means a 34% rise from the current market price. The eye-catcher, though, is an upside scenario that points to 143% gain potential from current levels.

Its upside scenario analysis also presents a more optimistic price target of Rs 29 while the downside scenario projects possibility of the price falling to Rs 9.

What could determine which direction the stock takes?

Vodafone Idea: Jefferies outlines 3 scenarios, 3 possible outcomes

The brokerage has mapped three possible paths. According to the Jefferies report, Vodafone Idea’s valuation depends heavily on how much telecom tariffs rise over the next few years and how quickly the company can improve its earnings.

Scenario Target price Potential return Base case Rs 16 34% Upside case Rs 29 143% Downside case Rs 9 -25%

In its base case, Jefferies assumes a single 15% tariff hike in April 2027. It expects revenue and cash EBITDA to grow at compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) of 11% and 25%, respectively, between FY26-29.

The upside case assumes cumulative tariff hikes of 25% between FY27-29. Under this scenario, the brokerage values the stock at Rs 29, implying a potential gain of 143%.

But if tariffs remain unchanged over the same period, its downside scenario places the target at Rs 9, indicating a possible fall of 25%.

Vodafone Idea: Why has Jefferies retained its ‘Buy’ rating?

Vodafone Idea’s share price has corrected 23% from its September levels. According to Jefferies report, the outlook for its FY2028 EBITDA remains unchanged in consensus estimates.

The improvement in subscriber trends is an important part of the investment case. The Jefferies report noted that the network expansion has helped stabilise subscriber trends. The company increased its broadband base stations by 39% and network sites by 14% over the past two years.

Jefferies expects Vodafone Idea’s network sites to increase by 26% to 2,61,000 by FY29.

Tariff hikes could make a significant difference

Higher mobile tariffs are central to Jefferies’ optimistic outlook. The report noted, “Given VIL’s high operating leverage (~20% cash EBITDA margins), we estimate every 10% tariff hike drives a 17% increase in its cash EBITDA.”

It also noted that Vodafone Idea’s enterprise value-to-market capitalisation ratio is 2.2 times.

Is Vodafone Idea cheap compared with its past valuations?

Valuation is another factor behind the brokerage’s call. The telecom player, Vodafone Idea is trading at around 21 times its enterprise value to cash EBITDA, below its five-year average, according to Jefferies.

The brokerage believes the valuation could remain elevated until earnings growth strengthens and cash EBITDA margins improve to above 40%. It expects these levels to be achievable around FY32-33.

Jefferies also estimates that the company could deliver an annualised return of 16% through March 2032, assuming a 12-times valuation multiple on its FY2033 cash EBITDA. This is a longer-term estimate, not a guaranteed return.

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What investors need to watch

The biggest uncertainty is whether the company can implement tariff increases while keeping subscribers.

Jefferies added “VI’s fair value ranges between Rs 9-29/share, implying 143% upside potential and 25% downside potential”.

The report noted, “We lower our target multiple to 20x EV/EBITDA due to higher yields and reiterate ‘Buy’ with lowered price target of Rs 16/share.”

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.