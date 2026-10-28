Sensex, Nifty at pre-open: The GIFT Nifty was lower in early trade on Wednesday, October 28, indicating a quiet opening for Indian equities.

The GIFT Nifty was down 32 points, or 0.1%, at 22,668 points. Crude oil prices edged higher this morning and remained significantly elevated at over $115 per barrel.

Investors will also track domestic triggers such as the second-quarter earnings, which are likely to influence market sentiment during the session. Market participants will also keep a track of the listing of Jio Platforms.

On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex slipped 8.08 points, or 0.01%, to close at 73,598.67, while the Nifty 50 declined 3.45 points, or 0.02%, to 22,749.75.

Key global and domestic cues for October 28, 2026

Asian Markets Today

Asian markets opened higher on Wednesday, October 28. South Korea’s Kospi gained more than 2% and the Kosdaq rose 1.8%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.7% while the broader Topix advanced 0.3%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was 0.8% higher.

Crude Oil Today

Crude oil prices were higher in early trading on Wednesday, with Brent crude oil hovering at $115.20 per barrel. The West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures were 1.1% higher at $101.03 per barrel.

US Stock Futures on Wednesday

US stock futures were largely flat on Wednesday morning. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures were flat. Dow Jones futures was 24.14 points lower, or 0.05%.

US Markets on Tuesday

US stocks ended higher on Tuesday. The S&P 500 ended 0.6% higher at 7,722.60 points. The Nasdaq Composite ended 1.2% higher at 26,477.81 points.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose only 15.99 points, or 0.03%, and ended at 52,377.57 points.

US Dollar Today

The US Dollar Index (DXY) , which measures the value of the dollar against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading at 102.40. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar with major currencies.

The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, and others. On October 27, the Indian rupee ended at 95.11 against the US dollar.

Gold Rate Today

COMEX gold was flat at around $4,072.80 per ounce in early trade on Wednesday.

The rate for 24-carat gold today in India is Rs 1,44,230 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,08,172.5 per 10 grams. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,36,618.97.

Silver Rate Today

COMEX silver was trading 0.25% lower at $54.375 per ounce in early trade on Wednesday.

Silver prices in India were at Rs 196.69 per gram on Tuesday.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 4,240.39 crores on Tuesday, according to NSDL data. Domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 1,250.03 crores.

Top sectors in Tuesday’s trade

In Tuesday’s trading session, the tea and coffee sector gained the most, ending 5.7% higher. This was followed by the specialty chemicals sector, which closed 3.8% higher.

The shipbuilding sector was the worst hit, ending 3.3% lower.

Group-wise gainers and losers in Tuesday’s trade

In Tuesday’s session, the Yash Birla Group gained 4.3%, followed by the Garware Group, which closed 4.1% higher.

The Nagarjuna Group was the worst hit on Monday, ending 4.8% lower.