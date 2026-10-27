The Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday formally approved an advance payment of Rs 5,000 each to 1.5 crore farmers across 304 drought-affected talukas, PTI reported. It has been decided in the meeting that the money will be deposited directly into the bank accounts of farmers before Diwali.

The assistance will cover farmers whose crop losses exceed 33%. It forms part of a proposed relief package that will be announced after the assessment of drought damage. The decision, taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, follows his October 13 announcement of advance assistance for affected farmers.

The exact date of disbursal of relief payment has not yet been announced by the state government.

Aid for drought-hit farmers

Fadnavis said that the government would use state resources to provide immediate support because procedures for central assistance could not be completed before the festival.

“We are well aware that this Diwali brings severe hardship for our farmers. Central government relief protocols involve procedures and timelines that cannot be finalised before Diwali. Understanding this urgency, the state cabinet decided to step in immediately, using state resources,” he told the press.

He said drought declarations and relief measures had historically been pushed to November and December, but the government had accelerated the process to issue notifications in October.

Rural roads, disability welfare get support

The Cabinet extended the Matoshri Gramsamriddhi Sheti-Panand Road Scheme, allowing it to receive funds through District Planning Committees. A state-level committee has been authorised to address implementation difficulties, PTI reported.

It also approved earmarking 1% of the District Annual Plan’s general allocation for the welfare, rehabilitation and empowerment of persons with disabilities.

Revisions to Maharashtra’s public-private partnership policy were cleared to streamline project screening, approvals, tendering and bidding. The Cabinet also approved a revised administrative structure comprising 39,722 posts across five corporations and regional offices.

Pune exhibition centre, EV funding cleared

The Cabinet approved a national-level exhibition centre at Lohegaon in Pune, on the lines of New Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam. A change to the reservation of a playground plot in Pune’s Development Plan will facilitate the project.

According to PTI, Bajaj Auto received approval for Rs 66.82 crore under the Maharashtra Electric Vehicle Promotion Policy to support local manufacturing.

The Cabinet also cleared the resumption of flights between Navi Mumbai and Chipi in Sindhudurg, with 100% viability gap funding for operators. It approved transferring 289.69 hectares at Raver village to the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation’s Dhule regional officer for industrial estate expansion.

Rs 391 crore for MSRTC salaries

The government also issued a resolution allocating Rs 391.02 crore to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, enabling salary payments ahead of Diwali. Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik directed the undertaking to pay around 83,000 officers and employees before the festival, according to his post on X.

The allocation had been approved in September, but the resolution was issued on Tuesday. Employees usually receive salaries between the 7th and 10th of each month. With Diwali celebrations beginning on November 6, Sarnaik asked the administration to expedite payments.

MSRTC, one of the country’s largest state transport undertakings, operates more than 15,000 vehicles and carries over 55 lakh passengers daily.