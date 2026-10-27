The Press Information Bureau‘s (PIB) Fact Check unit on Tuesday dismissed viral social media claims that a new Rs 1,000 currency note has been issued or will soon be introduced in India. The clarification came after images of a purported yellow-coloured Rs 1,000 note circulated on platforms such as Instagram, X and Telegram.

Several social media users and content creators claimed that the note had been newly introduced or would be launched on a specific date. PIB Fact Check rejected these claims, stating that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had made no announcement regarding the issuance of a new Rs 1,000 banknote.

🚨 FAKE ₹1,000 NOTE ALERT! Several social media posts claim that a new ₹1,000 note has been issued. #PIBFactCheck ❌ This claim is fake. ✅ The @RBI has made no announcement regarding the issuance of a new ₹1,000 note. 🔸 Verify information through official sources and do not share unverified claims. 💡 Come across suspicious content related to the Central Government? Report it to @PIBFactCheck. 📲 +91 8799711259 📩 factcheck@pib.gov.in — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 27, 2026

PIB fact check

In a post on X, the government agency urged citizens to verify information through official sources and avoid sharing unverified content online.

“🚨 FAKE ₹1,000 NOTE ALERT!

Several social media posts claim that a new ₹1,000 note has been issued.

PIBFactCheck

❌ This claim is fake.

✅ The

@RBI

has made no announcement regarding the issuance of a new ₹1,000 note.

🔸 Verify information through official sources and do not share unverified claims.

💡 Come across suspicious content related to the Central Government? Report it to

@PIBFactCheck

.

📲 +91 8799711259

📩 factcheck@pib.gov.in”

“Several social media posts claim that a new Rs 1,000 note has been issued. This claim is fake,” it said. “The RBI has made no announcement regarding the issuance of a new Rs 1,000 note,” PIB Fact Check added.

The clarification aims to address speculation that started by images of the purported banknote. The agency has advised people to exercise caution while consuming and sharing information online. Citizens can also report suspicious claims related to the Central Government to PIB Fact Check through its official channels.

Which currency notes are currently in circulation?

India’s banknotes in active circulation under the RBI’s Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series include denominations of Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 200 and Rs 500.

ALSO READ Rupee extends gain on RBI intervention, further FX curbs

The original Rs 1,000 banknote ceased to be legal tender on November 8, 2016, when the government announced the demonetisation of existing Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. The move was aimed at curbing black money, counterfeit currency and corruption.

A redesigned Rs 500 note was introduced after demonetisation, the Rs 1,000 denomination was not brought back into circulation. The RBI instead introduced a Rs 2,000 banknote, which was later withdrawn from circulation in May 2023.