Kamala Mills Fire: BJP MP Kirit Somaiya says BMC responsible for ‘murder’ after 14 die in inferno

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kirit Somaiya has lashed out at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the Kamala Mills fire that claimed 14 lives. Talking to the reporters, Somaiya said that BMC is responsible for the ‘murder’ of those people who lost their lives in the incident and asked when will the civic body wake up. “BMC officials are responsible for the murder of people in #KamalaMills fire, second such incident in two weeks, when will the BMC wake up?,” Somaiya said.

This statement came after he had expressed anger on the micro-blogging website Twitter as well. Somaiya said that he had asked the chief minister of state and the BMC Commissioner to Order Special Fire Audit of all such Pub, Hooka Parlours & Farsan Mart/Workshops of Mumbai. “Fire at Pub at Kamala Mill Compound Mumbai I had urged CM & BMC Commissioner to Order Special Fire Audit of all such Pub, Hooka Parlours & Farsan Mart/Workshops of Mumbai. 2 week back similar type of fire at Farsan Workshop Sakinaka 1 dozen people had died,” he said in first of his three tweets.

The senior BJP leader said that many compounds in the Kamala Mills are illegal including the one where the fire took place. “Kamala mill pub fire-understood that several such establishments at the kamla mills compound are illegal, part of which was regularised lately, the place where fire took place was illegal,” he said.

In his last tweet, Somaiya said that Kamala Mills is like a death trap. He said that Phoenix Mill which is also located on the Lower Parel is also a death trap because of its two exits. “Kamala Mills is a death trap. So many new restaurants opened without healthy fire safety system- Even Phoenix Mill at Lower Parel is a death trap with only two exits. One exit at Maruti showroom is blocked – Fire Safety Audits for both Complex be conducted immediately,” the BJP leader added.

Reacting to the incident, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that it was disturbing to know that so many lives were lost in the incident. “Disturbing to know about the loss of lives in unfortunate Kamala Mills fire incident in Mumbai. My thoughts are with the families who lost their loved ones and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. Directed the BMC Commissioner to conduct an in-depth enquiry,” Fadnavis said in a tweet.