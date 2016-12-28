India ranks 1 in demand for mobile developer courses courtesy Google search

Simplilearn, one of the premium certification training providers saw six times growth in the last one year with both students and professionals opting for mobile development and programming courses. (Source: Reuters)

With India overtaking the United States in usage and adoption of smartphones at 220 million active devices, the interest in learning development courses for mobile platform saw huge uptake in demand in India. In 2016, India overtook the United States to become the largest country in terms of interest in mobile developer courses.

Search queries in mobile development courses from India saw 200 percent year on year growth in the last two years with Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra leading with bulk of queries from India. Search interest in courses for mobile development also saw fast growth from Uttar Pradesh with search queries rising at 70 percent year on year and Bihar seeing query growth of 158 percent year on year.

While India leads the world in terms of education related queries, demand for vocational training courses has been steadily rising comprising 40 percent of the total search volume growing at a healthy rate of 50 percent year on year. While search interest in mobile development courses formed only six percent of overall IT related courses demand, the category is expected to grow rapidly as the Industry demand for quality mobile developers continues to rise.

With new age internet companies and startups creating exciting job opportunities for skilled mobile developers in India, we have witnessed a three times increase in the number of individuals taking up certification training programs in the last three months.

Over 65 percent of our mobile developer learners in India comprise of college students and fresh graduates, compared to the US where 60 percent of the learners are working professionals between the age bracket of 25 to 44,” said CEO Simplilearn, Krishna Kumar.

“We have seen tremendous response across mobile developer courses from India, with 16,500 students enrolling every month taking up Android development, mobile web development and learning new cloud based technology courses,” said head Google Developer Training, Peter Lubbers.

“We have also introduced a globally-recognized Job oriented Google Developer Certification (Associate Android Developer) that will help close the gap for employers and job seekers and define a common standard benchmark for the Industry,” added Peter Lubbers.