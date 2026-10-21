Maharashtra is facing one of its widest drought crises in recent years, with the state government declaring drought in 305 of its 358 talukas—more than 85 per cent of the state. A weak monsoon, drying water sources, damaged standing crops and fodder shortages have left farmers and rural households under severe financial and livelihood stress.

With Diwali approaching, the Maharashtra government has announced an advance relief payment of Rs 5,000 for eligible drought-hit farmers. Political leaders and party workers have also begun sending foodgrains, water-tanker support and fodder assistance to affected areas.

Rs 5,000 advance for farmers

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the state would transfer Rs 5,000 directly into the bank accounts of eligible farmers before Diwali. The amount is an advance against the larger compensation expected once central assistance is finalised.

The government initially declared drought in 265 talukas. After reviewing complaints and field-level conditions, it added 40 more talukas, taking the total to 305.

“Earlier, drought was declared in 265 talukas. Today, we have declared drought in a total of 305 talukas,” Fadnavis told the media.

He said the payment was being made earlier than usual. In previous years, drought assistance was generally released in December, but the government has advanced the process because farmers are facing financial pressure ahead of the festival season.

राज्यातील दुष्काळग्रस्त शेतकऱ्यांना दिवाळीपूर्वी ₹5000 अग्रीम मदत देण्यात येणार – मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस @Dev_Fadnavis

#Maharashtra #DevendraFadnavis #DroughtRelief https://t.co/vvjzwU66YJ — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) October 14, 2026

“This Diwali is going to be difficult for farmers. It will be difficult for them to manage during Diwali. Considering this situation, we have discussed and decided to provide assistance to farmers in the coming days,” Fadnavis said.

He acknowledged that Rs 5,000 cannot fully compensate farmers for crop losses, but said it would provide immediate relief.

“Rs 5,000 cannot compensate for their losses, but it will offer some relief,” he said.

The state estimates that the payment could reach about 1.25 crore to 1.45 crore farmers, according to reports citing the government’s announcement.

Shinde announces foodgrain support

Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde announced that 100 tonnes of foodgrains had been sent to drought-affected farmers as an “advance Diwali gift.” He said more consignments would follow.

“Today, I have dispatched the first tranche of 100 tonnes of foodgrains to farmers as an advance Diwali gift. There will be more such rounds of assistance given to farmers,” Shinde said.

Shinde said the weak monsoon had left standing crops dry and affected yields, worsening distress in rural Maharashtra. He said the government and his party would continue supporting cultivators facing losses due to water scarcity.

Thane, Maharashtra: Shiv Sena announced Diwali assistance for farmers in drought-hit Maharashtra, with hundreds of trucks carrying supplies to affected areas https://t.co/dX4yaLhhmk — IANS (@ians_india) October 20, 2026

He also said Shiv Sena workers would visit farmers’ homes to provide assistance and that the state and central governments stood with drought-hit families.

“The crisis is very big, and everyone needs to come together to help them. The government is completely with them. The central government is also with them,” Shinde said.

Water, fodder and cattle camps

The drought has created two immediate problems in rural areas: drinking-water scarcity and fodder shortages for livestock. The state government has said it will prioritise drinking water for people and cattle, arrange tanker supply where needed and set up cattle camps in affected regions.

The government has also planned water-conservation works with public participation to create rural employment, while considering fodder procurement from other states if required.

In Latur, BJP MLA and former minister Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar announced that he would donate his one-year honorarium towards drought relief. He said the money would be used for drinking-water supply, water tankers and fodder at cattle camps.

“Farmers and people in rural areas are struggling for drinking water and to sustain their livestock. I have taken the first step towards addressing this crisis by dedicating my honorarium for a year,” Nilangekar said.

The drought response has also become politically charged ahead of Diwali. Shinde framed the relief effort as proof of his party’s ground-level work, saying he preferred delivering ration to farmers over making speeches.

“Let me make it very clear that I don’t only give speeches but also give ration to farmers,” he said.

Fadnavis, meanwhile, defended the Rs 5,000 advance against criticism from opposition leaders, saying the amount would provide timely support even if it did not cover the full extent of farmers’ losses.

Opposition leaders have argued that the assistance is inadequate. NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Supriya Sule has demanded compensation of Rs 1 lakh per hectare for drought-affected farmers and criticised the state for what she described as insufficient relief.

Maharashtra government has mentioned that it will submit a detailed memorandum to the Centre for drought relief, while the state continues to assess crop losses, drinking-water needs and fodder requirements across its 305 drought-hit talukas.