Delhi is set to roll out 43 water and sewerage projects worth Rs 8,941.22 crore on October 22 (Thursday), as part of the government’s plan to stop untreated sewage from entering the Yamuna. According to the Delhi government, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) projects include new sewage treatment capacity, expansion of the sewer network, decentralised treatment plants and a upgrade of water-treatment infrastructure.

Of the total package, 10 completed projects worth Rs 2,827.11 crore will be inaugurated, while foundation stones will be laid for 33 projects worth Rs 6,114.11 crore. The launch event will be held in the Najafgarh area and inauguration will be done by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

What the Rs 8,941 crore covers

The largest single component is a new 124 MGD sewage treatment plant at Okhla, estimated to cost Rs 1,161 crore. Eight existing STPs will also be upgraded at a cost of Rs 1,041 crore, raising their combined treatment capacity from 78.2 MGD to 140.8 MGD and benefiting about 78.5 lakh people.

Another Rs 3,113.67 crore will go towards 29 decentralised sewage treatment plants and sewage pumping stations in outer Delhi. These are intended to serve 358 unauthorised colonies and 113 villages, covering 36.29 lakh residents, particularly where large centralised STPs cannot be built because of space constraints.

The package also includes laying 1,034 km of new sewer network at a cost of Rs 1,691 crore, a 477 MLD water treatment plant at Chandrawal costing Rs 298.3 crore, and a 4.5-km Mundka trunk drain estimated at Rs 225.02 crore.

Focus on sewage, not just ghats

Delhi’s Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said the government’s priority was to prevent sewage from entering the Yamuna rather than confining cleaning efforts to its banks.

“Cleaning the ghats shows our intent. Stopping sewage from reaching the river is the permanent solution. Every drop of sewage will be collected, treated and reused. That is the promise behind these 43 projects,” he said.

He claimed that once the work is completed over the next two to two-and-a-half years, no untreated wastewater from Delhi will flow into drains and, through them, into the Yamuna.

Under CM Smt. Rekha Gupta’s leadership, Delhi Government’s Mission Yamuna Rejuvenation is advancing on multiple fronts. ⇢ ₹9,000 crore for Yamuna rejuvenation ⇢ 707 to 814 MGD sewage treatment capacity ⇢ 37 functional STPs ⇢ 11 drains trapped to curb pollution ⇢ Sewerage facilities in 1,317 colonies ⇢ 47 water quality monitoring hotspots ⇢ 500+ organisations joining the mission Until the river regains its pristine glory, our efforts will neither slow down nor stop. #ChaloYamuna

#SevaSankalpAbhiyan — CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) October 17, 2026

35,000 join Yamuna clean-up

The announcement came a day after Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta led the ‘Chalo Yamuna’ campaign on October 18, in which more than 35,000 people cleaned 70 locations along the river. Volunteers removed 76,755 kg of municipal solid waste in a single morning.

The drive covered stretches from Soor Ghat in Wazirabad and Signature Bridge to Yamuna Bazar, ITO, Nizamuddin, Sarai Kale Khan and Chilla. Participants included 20,000 citizens, families and Resident Welfare Association (RWA) members, 10,500 party workers, 2,500 students and 2,000 NGO volunteers.

Heavy machinery and multiple agencies supported the effort: 26 JCBs, 19 tractor-trolleys, 24 boats, seven weed harvesters and trash skimmers, and 269 PWD maintenance vans were deployed. More than 10 departments, including I&FC, PWD, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), DJB, Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), Delhi Police and Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), worked together.

Chandrawal plant to replace colonial-era facilities

The proposed 477 MLD Chandrawal water treatment plant will replace facilities built in 1935 and 1955 and is expected to serve 22 lakh people. The Delhi Jal Board had earlier approved a 477 MLD drinking-water treatment plant at Chandrawal with advanced treatment technology to ensure uninterrupted supply.

‘Birthday with Yamuna’ initiative

Parvesh Verma also announced a ‘Birthday with Yamuna’ initiative, under which huts will be set up along the riverbank for residents to celebrate birthdays. “I appeal to every Delhiite to celebrate your birthday with Mother Yamuna. I will celebrate mine there on November 7,” he said.

He said the cleanliness drive was intended to grow into a sustained public movement rather than remain a one-day event.