The Bombay High Court on Monday said peaceful demonstrations are a fundamental right, but authorities must also consider protesters’ credentials and the inconvenience caused to the public before issuing blanket restrictions on police action, reported PTI.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna directed the Maharashtra government to respond to petitions alleging that police illegally detained people during recent protests against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) in Mumbai.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation filed by advocate Savar Devre, which alleged police brutality and the detention of people participating in peaceful demonstrations in solidarity with protests in Delhi. The plea sought directions preventing police from detaining people taking part in such demonstrations.

Bombay High Court examines allegations of illegal detention

During Monday’s hearing, advocate Gayatri Singh submitted an application on behalf of four people who were allegedly detained last week after participating in a peaceful march. Singh told the court that the four individuals were detained for an entire day, subsequently asked to return home and then placed under house arrest.

Senior advocate Mihir Desai, appearing for the petitioner, also submitted affidavits from two other individuals who alleged that police had detained them from their homes.

The bench observed that although citizens have the right to protest, demonstrations must remain peaceful and the background of participants should also be examined.

“Everyone has the right to agitate. But that should be a peaceful agitation. In Maharashtra, we have seen there is huge restraint from the police,” the court stated, reported PTI.

It further said authorities should examine whether people participating in protests have criminal antecedents. “They should not have any criminal antecedents. Under the guise of innocent civilians, criminals should not participate.”

Residents raise objections to protests at Shivaji Park

The hearing also saw two lawyers representing residents of Shivaji Park in central Mumbai raise objections to demonstrations held at the location last week.

The lawyers submitted applications claiming that an existing High Court order prohibits such gatherings at Shivaji Park. The bench said the petitioners as well as the Maharashtra government would have to respond to these complaints.

The court’s observations came amid allegations of police action against people participating in demonstrations against the CEC. The petitions seek judicial intervention over the alleged detentions and the handling of peaceful protests.

The bench scheduled the next hearing in the matter for November 19.