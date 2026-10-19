The Cabinet Secretariat flagged that no research project has yet been approved under the Rs 500-crore research component of the Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses, even though the first year of the six-year programme has ended. The Agriculture Ministry said it is “expediting” the process and expects eligible projects recommended by its committee to be sanctioned by the end of October, ahead of a November 15 deadline.

The issue was raised at an October 5 review meeting chaired by Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan on the reorientation of agricultural research in oilseeds, pulses and cotton. According to The Indian Express, the Secretariat asked the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare to complete the approval process for research projects by November 15.

What the Agriculture ministry said

Responding to The Indian Express, the ministry said that after identifying priority research areas, it invited proposals from research institutions and other eligible organisations across the country. It received 419 proposals, which are being screened and technically appraised.

Of these, 125 proposals came from Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) institutes, 249 from state agricultural universities, 14 from other government universities, institutions and public-sector undertakings, and five from private universities.

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“A screening committee examined the proposals against priority research needs and the Mission’s objectives, and shortlisted projects for presentation,” the ministry said. Researchers are now presenting proposals before the National-level Research and Development Committee, which includes the Additional Secretary, senior ICAR officials and scientists, mission officers and subject experts.

The ministry said the appraisal considers scientific merit, relevance, potential for field application, expected benefits to farmers and possible duplication with existing research. It added that many proposals have already been shortlisted for approval through the committee’s previous three meetings.

Why the delay matters

The ‘Mission for Aatmanirbharta’ in Pulses was approved by the Union Cabinet on October 1, 2025, and launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 11, 2025. It has a total outlay of Rs 11,440 crore for 2025-26 to 2030-31, of which Rs 500 crore is earmarked for research projects.

Research is central to the mission’s goal of reducing India’s dependence on pulse imports. The programme focuses on developing and commercialising climate-resilient seeds, raising protein content and productivity, improving post-harvest storage and management, and ensuring remunerative prices for farmers.

India is the world’s largest producer and consumer of pulses, but domestic output has not been enough to meet annual demand. The mission therefore seeks to raise total production by 45 per cent—from 242 lakh metric tonnes in 2023-24 to 350 lakh metric tonnes by 2030-31.

Targets under the mission

The mission also aims to expand the area under pulses by 13 per cent, from 275 lakh hectares to 310 lakh hectares, and improve average yields by 28 per cent—from 881 kg per hectare to 1,130 kg per hectare—over the same period.

The Agriculture Ministry pointed to early gains in the current crop year. Citing the Third Advance Estimates for 2025-26, it said pulses area rose 3.3 per cent to 286.5 lakh hectares from 277.2 lakh hectares in 2024-25, while production increased 6.7 per cent to 274.1 lakh tonnes. Productivity improved 3.3 per cent to 957 kg per hectare.

The ministry aims to approve all eligible projects recommended by the committee by the end of October 2026. With the Cabinet Secretariat’s deadline set for November 15, there is little time for further delays. The mission aims to make India self-reliant in pulses, particularly tur, urad and masoor, by boosting their production and procurement.