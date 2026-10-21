A flood of foreign inflows linked to Jio Platforms’ mega initial public offering (IPO) propelled the rupee to a four-month high on Wednesday, extending its winning streak to eight consecutive sessions even as crude oil prices remained elevated.

The domestic currency strengthened 46 paise to close at 94.47 against the dollar, its highest level since June 25. With a cumulative gain of 2.4% over the past eight sessions, the rupee emerged as Asia’s second-best-performing currency on Wednesday, behind the Taiwanese dollar.

The sharp turnaround comes after weeks of pressure on the currency and follows a series of measures by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to curb speculative dollar demand and ease pressure from oil importers.

“The rupee strengthened on Wednesday, largely supported by inflows linked to Jio Platforms’ IPO. The inflows, estimated at around $6–7 billion, are expected to come in over two to three days,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

The combination of IPO-related dollar inflows and RBI measures has altered the near-term outlook for the rupee, with currency dealers now eyeing the psychologically important 94-per-dollar mark.

“As the rupee rose above 94.50 on Wednesday, it is expected to gradually strengthen towards 94. The RBI measures are also supporting the currency, as importers are reluctant to pay high forward premiums and are limiting dollar purchases to near-term requirements, easing pressure on the rupee. However, elevated oil prices continue to weigh on the currency,” Bhansali said.

The rupee’s rally is particularly striking against the backdrop of renewed geopolitical tensions and rising crude prices. Brent crude climbed 1.5% to $110.35 a barrel on Wednesday, a level that would ordinarily exert significant pressure on the currency given India’s heavy dependence on oil imports.

Currency experts said the RBI’s recent interventions have helped blunt that pressure by reducing dollar demand from oil marketing companies and discouraging speculative positions in the foreign exchange market.

“The RBI measures have curbed demand from oil importers and speculative activity, supporting the rupee and limiting the impact of elevated oil prices,” said Anindya Banerjee, head of currency and commodities research at Kotak Securities.

The next crucial test for the currency will be whether it can sustain its momentum towards 94 against the dollar. A breach of that level could potentially accelerate the rally as exporters step up dollar sales.

“The 94 level is a key near-term support, as the rupee has traded in a range of 94-97 since April. A sustained close below 94 could trigger significant dollar selling by exporters,” Banerjee said.

Earlier this month, the RBI rolled out a series of measures to arrest the rupee’s slide, including a special dollar window for state-owned oil marketing companies, a foreign exchange risk reserve requirement and restrictions aimed at curbing speculative activity.

While the IPO inflows have provided an immediate boost, the sustainability of the rupee’s recovery will depend on whether dollar demand remains contained once the large equity-related inflows taper off, particularly if crude prices stay elevated.