Google, on Wednesday, October 21, announced new tools for its Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) assistant for small business owners. These include a dedicated business landing page, brand-specific marketing content and capabilities for financial analysis.

The tech giant claims that these features are intended to help entrepreneurs manage routine business tasks, allowing them to direct more focus on their core operations. These updates will allow users to access business-related tools from a central hub within Gemini. Google said that the new tools and integrations with additional applications will start rolling out globally to all Gemini app users in the coming days.

According to Google, tens of millions of small business owners are already using Gemini for tasks like brainstorming product ideas, managing customer feedback, and analysing business performance.

What’s new?

As per Google’s official blog, the new business landing page will bring together tools for brand development, financial analysis, and customer insights. They will also enable users to connect Gemini with other Google services such as Google Business Profile, Google Ads, and Google Workspace. Moreover, the AI assistant will also support integrations with third-party applications like Canva, Adobe, Shopify, Dropbox, Wix, Zoho, etc. The company said that these connections will assist business owners in working across the services that they are already using to manage their operations.

Besides, Google is also introducing features that will allow businesses to create consistent marketing materials with their existing brand identity. Businesses can upload their website, brand kit, fonts, or colour palettes to establish their preferred visual style. Backed by Google’s Nano Banana 2.1 image-generation model, Gemini will let users create visual materials for product launches and marketing campaigns. According to Google, the assistant will maintain the specified brand style, allowing users to generate promotional material without needing to repeatedly upload their design guidelines. This feature could likely help small businesses create marketing content without depending on external designers for every campaign.

Analysing business finances

Meanwhile, another update lays greater emphasis on financial analysis. Google said that Gemini can convert spreadsheets, receipts, and purchase records into visual summaries, financial graphics, and interactive models. According to the company, the feature aims to make financial information easier to understand, especially for business owners who lack dedicated accounting or finance teams. In its blog, the company has also highlighted examples of entrepreneurs using Gemini in their daily operations.

ALSO READ CERT-In alert raises focus on agentic AI guardrails



The blog also shared examples of small business owners who used Gemini to optimise their ventures. A farmer and content creator from Maharashtra, Santosh Jadhav, used the AI assistant to assess soil suitability for ginger cultivation, calculate seed requirements, and create an investment budget. Jadhav, according to Google, had no formal training or local mentors and used Gemini to plan his farming venture.

Meanwhile, in France, ceramicist Morgane used Gemini to compose product descriptions, newsletters and social media content for her business, Bleu Clémentine. According to Google, the tool saved her two to three hours each day. On the other hand, in Indonesia, entrepreneur Gumilang used Gemini to develop branding, design merchandise and prepare partnership proposals for Barelz Arena, a sports and entertainment venue in Jakarta.

With its latest update, Google appears to be expanding Gemini’s role beyond general-purpose assistance towards business-specific tasks such as marketing, financial analysis, and customer service. However, it needs to be noted that the company has not announced a separate pricing structure for the new features, which will begin rolling out globally in the coming days.