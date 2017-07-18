AAP guns for Delhi University VC Yogesh Tyagi, seeks governing bodies

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday accused Delhi University (DU) Vice Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi of acting at the Centre’s behest and trying not to constitute the DU governing bodies.(Image: IE)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday accused Delhi University (DU) Vice Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi of acting at the Centre’s behest and trying not to constitute the DU governing bodies. “As many as 12 DU colleges are fully funded by the Delhi government while 16 are partially funded. The tenure of their governing bodies ended in October 2016 but the new ones have not been constituted till now,” AAP leader Ashutosh told the media here.

The AAP leader said though the DU was an autonomous institution, the Centre was trying to do what it had been doing to other autonomous institutions in the country. “The Vice Chancellor is being pressurised by the Bharatiya Janata Party as the party leaders want to form governing bodies as per their wishes,” he added. Ashutosh said the VC should form the governing bodies as quickly as possible for the smooth functioning of various colleges.

AAP leader Sanjeev Jha said though a list of professors was sent by the Delhi government for the governing bodies, it was sent back by the VC’s office after two months on the pretext that the list was not in tabular form. Jha also alleged corruption in the university and urged the VC not to “ruin the future of students”.