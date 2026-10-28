Connectivity boost for Uttar Pradesh–Delhi passengers ! A new Vande Bharat Sleeper train between Varanasi and New Delhi is likely to launch on October 31, as shared by Awanish K Awasthi, Advisor to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, on X. According to a Railway Board letter, the train will cover the journey in around 9.5 hours, giving passengers another option for overnight travel between the two cities.

Vande Bharat Sleeper: A New Milestone in Indian Railways! 🇮🇳 The proposed New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Sleeper, likely to be inaugurated on 31 October, marks another milestone in India’s evolving rail connectivity. With #Varanasi already connected by 7 pairs of Vande Bharat trains, this service could become Uttar Pradesh’s first and India’s second Vande Bharat Sleeper in operation.

Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, and the dedicated efforts of Hon’ble Railway Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji, Indian Railways continues to advance towards modernisation, enhanced connectivity and greater passenger comfort. — Awanish K Awasthi (@AwasthiAwanishK) October 26, 2026

Awasthi noted that Varanasi already has seven pairs of Vande Bharat trains and said the new sleeper service could be Uttar Pradesh’s first and India’s second Vande Bharat Sleeper train.

The 16-coach train is being developed by BEML using technology from Chennai’s Integral Coach Factory (ICF). Northern Railway will operate and maintain the train.

Varanasi to Delhi in 9.5 hours : Route, Stoppages and Timings

The Vande Bharat Sleeper Express (27421/27422) will cover around 760 km between Varanasi and New Delhi in approximately 9 hours and 30 minutes. The train will stop at four stations: Prayagraj, Kanpur Central, Aligarh and Ghaziabad.

Train number 27421 will depart from Varanasi at 8:50 pm and arrive in New Delhi at 6:10 am the following day. It will operate six days a week, except Fridays.

In the return direction, train number 27422 will leave New Delhi at 9:40 pm and reach Varanasi at 7:10 am the next morning. This service will not run on Saturdays.

Vande Bharat Sleeper: 16 coaches, 823 passengers

The Vande Bharat Sleeper train will have 16 coaches with a total capacity of 823 passengers.

The train will include 11 Third AC coaches accommodating 611 passengers, four Second AC coaches with space for 188 passengers, and one First AC coach that can accommodate 24 passengers.

This coach arrangement will offer passengers three AC travel classes to choose from for their overnight journey between Varanasi and New Delhi.

More comfort and convenience for overnight passengers

The Vande Bharat Sleeper train is designed to make overnight journeys between Varanasi and New Delhi more comfortable.

Better-cushioned berths and features to reduce noise are expected to help passengers rest during the journey, while automatic doors and vestibules will make movement between coaches easier.

For passenger safety, the train will have the Kavach train protection system and an emergency talk-back system. Disinfectant technology will also be used to maintain hygiene onboard, alongside advanced safety controls in the driver’s cabin.