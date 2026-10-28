Defence stocks could draw attention after the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) approved capital acquisition proposals worth Rs 2.12 lakh crore for the Army, Navy and Air Force. Goldman Sachs identified potential beneficiaries across India’s defence manufacturing sector, including Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Bharat Electronics (BEL), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and BEML.

The proposals cover helicopters, combat vehicles, artillery systems, air defence equipment, drones, surveillance platforms and naval systems. Goldman Sachs noted that the DAC expects 82% of procurement to come from Indian industry, potentially supporting domestic manufacturers and subsystem suppliers.

Defence stocks that could benefit from DAC approvals

Company Potential opportunity identified by Goldman Sachs Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Light multi-role helicopters for the Army and Air Force Bharat Electronics (BEL) Naval countermeasure systems and Active Offboard Decoy System Bharat Earth Movers (BEML) High-mobility vehicles Larsen & Toubro Self-propelled tracked gun systems, including the K9 Vajra-T Astra Microwave Naval system subsystems and weather radar systems Data Patterns Naval system subsystems and weather radar systems Zen Technologies Potential counter-drone system procurement Solar Industries Potential counter-drone system procurement Adani Defence & Aerospace Very short-range air defence and potential counter-drone systems Apollo Microsystems Subsystems for very short-range air defence systems

Source: Goldman Sachs report

Helicopter fleet expansion: Quantifying HAL’s opportunity in LMRH Procurement

Goldman Sachs expects Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. to benefit from the proposed procurement of Light Multi Role Helicopters (LMRH) for the Army and Air Force. The helicopters are intended for reconnaissance, surveillance, combat, search and rescue, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

The brokerage cautioned that “at this stage the actual configuration of the helicopter is not clear.” The final specifications and procurement details will help determine the scale of the opportunity for HAL.

The Air Force proposals also include helicopters, air defence systems, weapons and mobile X-band Doppler weather radar systems. Goldman Sachs said Astra Microwave and Data Patterns could benefit from the weather radar procurement.

Land systems & artillery: How BEML and L&T stand to gain

The Army’s approved proposals include high-mobility vehicles, self-propelled tracked gun systems, gunshot response systems, light multi-role helicopters, very short-range air defence systems, counter-drone systems, surveillance unmanned aerial vehicles and long-range kamikaze drone systems.

Goldman Sachs said BEML, Tata Advanced Systems and Ashok Leyland Defence were capable of manufacturing high-mobility vehicles, while noting that “we are unsure of the configuration of the vehicle in the current AoN.” The report also noted that high-mobility vehicles featured in proposals approved in September 2026.

The self-propelled tracked gun system could create opportunities linked to the K9 Vajra-T howitzer, manufactured by Larsen & Toubro in partnership with Hanwha Aerospace. Goldman Sachs noted that the Army ordered 100 units in May 2017 for Rs 4,500 crore and awarded a further contract worth Rs 7,630 crore in 2024 for another 100 units.

Counter-drone warfare: Niche tech players target VSHORAD orders

The Army’s proposals also cover very short-range air defence systems and platform-based counter-unmanned aerial systems. These systems are intended to address aerial threats and improve the survivability of tanks on the battlefield.

Goldman Sachs said Adani Defence & Aerospace and Apollo Micro Systems were likely to benefit from the very short-range air defence system procurement. For counter-drone systems, it identified Zen Technologies, Adani Aerospace & Defence and Solar Industries as potential beneficiaries, while noting that the configuration was not yet clear.

The approved surveillance and drone systems are intended to improve the Army’s surveillance and targeting capabilities. The brokerage said that “a number of companies in the India drone ecosystem are likely to be benefit from this procurement.”

BEL could gain from naval countermeasure systems

For the Navy, the DAC approved the procurement of an Active Offboard Decoy System (AODS) and other major naval platforms. The system is designed to improve protection against anti-ship missiles by adding a soft-kill defence layer alongside hard-kill systems.

Goldman Sachs said the AODS was “being scaled to dramatically improve the survivability of Indian Navy destroyers and frigates against next-generation, high-speed anti-ship missiles.” It identified BEL as the primary production agency for naval countermeasure systems.

BEL already manufactures the Maareech Advanced Torpedo Decoy System and is the nodal production agency for integrating the electronics, launcher frameworks and command software for the newly approved surface AODS. Goldman Sachs also identified Astra Microwave and Data Patterns as potential subsystem suppliers.

The brokerage said details of the major naval platforms were not available. It added that the proposals could include next-generation destroyers worth Rs 75,000 crore, as indicated in media reports, but this was not confirmed in the available report.

Domestic sourcing is central to defence procurement plan

The Rs 2.12 lakh crore approvals create potential opportunities across helicopters, land systems, drones, air defence equipment, naval platforms and electronic systems. The expectation that 82% of procurement will come from Indian industry strengthens the focus on domestic manufacturers and suppliers.

However, the proposals are Acceptance of Necessity approvals, and the report does not provide final contract allocations or confirmed order values for individual companies. The scale and timing of business benefits will depend on subsequent procurement decisions, equipment specifications and contract awards.

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