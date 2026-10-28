Elara Securities initiated coverage on Jio Platforms with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of Rs 1,367, citing the company’s potential to increase average revenue per user (ARPU), expand its home broadband business and grow revenue from digital products and services.

The brokerage expected Jio Platforms to report a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13% in revenue, 16% in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), and 23% in profit after tax (PAT) between FY26 and FY29.

Elara valued the company at 11.5 times its estimated FY29 EBITDA to arrive at the target price.

Elara Securities on Jio Platforms

Key estimates and valuation Elara Securities’ assessment Rating ‘Buy’ Target price Rs 1,367 Revenue CAGR, FY26-FY29 13% EBITDA CAGR, FY26-FY29 16% PAT CAGR, FY26-FY29 23% ARPU CAGR, FY26-FY29 Around 6% Digital products and services revenue CAGR, FY26-FY29 Around 23% Home broadband subscriber CAGR, FY26-FY29 Around 35% Consolidated EBITDA margin by FY29 53.8%

Jio Platforms’ growth to come from higher ARPU and digital services

Elara expected higher telecom tariffs and the migration of customers to premium plans to support revenue growth. It estimated that ARPU would increase at a CAGR of around 6% between FY26 and FY29, with higher ARPU contributing about two-thirds of incremental revenue over the period.

The brokerage also identified digital products and services as a key growth driver. It projected revenue from this business to rise at a CAGR of around 23% and EBITDA at around 36% during FY26-FY29.

Elara said, “We expect a top-line CAGR of 13%, an EBITDA CAGR of 16%, and a PAT CAGR of 23% during FY26-FY29.”

The company’s large subscriber base and technology infrastructure could help it generate additional revenue from services beyond mobile connectivity. These include cloud services, artificial intelligence, enterprise solutions, cybersecurity, entertainment and connected-home offerings.

Tariff increases could support Jio Platforms’ profitability

Elara expected telecom tariff increases to contribute to higher ARPU and earnings. It also pointed to the need for operators to earn returns on their investments in 5G networks as a factor supporting tariff rationalisation.

The brokerage estimated Jio’s ARPU at Rs 214 for FY26 and projected it to increase to Rs 229 in FY27, Rs 245 in FY28 and Rs 257 in FY29.

However, Jio’s ARPU was expected to remain below that of Bharti Airtel. Elara estimated Bharti Airtel’s ARPU at Rs 257 in FY26, rising to Rs 315 by FY29, compared with Jio’s projected Rs 257.

Elara also noted that the timing of tariff increases could affect the pace of revenue growth. It said its estimates allowed for a relatively modest initial increase, partly because Jio Prime membership pricing was locked until September 2027, potentially deferring some benefits to FY28.

JioAirFiber and home broadband offer another growth avenue

Elara identified home broadband as another major opportunity for Jio Platforms, supported by JioFiber and JioAirFiber. Fixed wireless access allows the company to extend broadband services to locations where laying fibre to individual homes may be difficult.

According to the report, Jio had 28.6 million fixed broadband subscribers in the first quarter of FY27, giving it around 43.3% of India’s fixed broadband market. The brokerage estimated that its home broadband subscriber base could increase from 27 million in FY26 to 66 million by FY29.

The report stated, “JPL is India’s largest fixed broadband provider, with 29 million customers in Q1FY27 at 43% market share, nearly 1.9x BHARTI’s subscriber base (Source: company).”

Elara also noted Jio’s strong position in fixed wireless access. Its estimates indicated that Jio held around 78.7% of the 5G and unlicensed band radio-based fixed wireless access market in the first quarter of FY27.

The brokerage expected rising broadband affordability and demand for home connectivity to support further subscriber additions.

Digital products and enterprise services could improve earnings mix

Beyond its core telecom operations, Jio Platforms offers consumer and enterprise services spanning cloud infrastructure, the Internet of Things, cybersecurity, entertainment and managed digital solutions.

Elara expected these businesses to grow faster than the core connectivity business. Its projections called for digital products and services EBITDA to rise at a CAGR of around 36% between FY26 and FY29.

Enterprise services could benefit from increasing demand for cloud adoption, connected devices, managed networks and digital transformation. Jio’s existing network and customer relationships could also help it distribute additional services.

The brokerage also discussed the potential for 5G network slicing, which allows operators to provide dedicated network capacity with different performance levels. However, it said the technology remained at an early stage of commercial adoption and had not factored any meaningful contribution from it into its FY26-FY29 estimates.

EBITDA margins expected to expand by FY29

Elara projected Jio Platforms’ consolidated EBITDA margin to rise from around 50% in FY26 to 53.8% in FY29, an expansion of about 387 basis points.

The brokerage expected revenue growth, higher ARPU and increased contributions from digital products and services to support earnings. It also forecast a 23% CAGR in PAT during FY26-FY29.

Its valuation was based on estimated FY29 EBITDA of around Rs 1.13 lakh crore and a target multiple of 11.5 times. After accounting for estimated net debt, Elara arrived at an equity value of approximately Rs 12.58 lakh crore and a target price of Rs 1,367 per share.

Delayed tariff hikes and spectrum charges are key risks

Elara identified delays in telecom tariff increases as a key risk to its investment view, as slower ARPU growth could weigh on revenue and EBITDA.

It also warned that spectrum charges on unlicensed band radio or other regulatory levies could increase costs and affect the growth of fixed broadband services.

The brokerage’s ‘Buy’ rating therefore rests on its expectations of higher ARPU, continued home broadband expansion, faster growth in digital services and improving margins. The timing of tariff increases and the pace at which Jio monetises its broader digital platform remain important factors in whether the company meets those projections.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.