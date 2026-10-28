To accommodate the additional rush of passengers during the festive season, the Railways has announced special train services on two routes connecting different parts of the country.

South Western Railway will run express special trains between Hubballi in Karnataka and Khatipura near Jaipur in Rajasthan, while South Central Railway will operate special trains between Thiruvananthapuram North in Kerala and Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi via Warangal in Telangana.

The services will operate on selected dates from October 31 to December 12, 2026, offering additional rail travel options for passengers travelling between these regions during the festive season.

Hubballi-Khatipura special trains: Schedule, Stoppages

South Western Railway will operate six trips in each direction between Hubballi and Khatipura. Train No. 07371 will run from Hubballi to Khatipura from October 31 to December 12, 2026.

The return service, Train No. 07372, will operate from Khatipura to Hubballi between November 2 and December 7.

The trains will cover stations across Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, among other areas along the route.

The stoppages include SSS Hubballi, Gadag, Hole Alur, Badami, Bagalkot, Almatti, Basavana Bagewadi Road, Vijayapura, Indi Road, Solapur, Daund Junction, Pune Junction, Lonavala, Kalyan Junction, Vasai Road, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Vadodara Junction, Godhra Junction, Ratlam Junction, Chittaurgarh, Bhilwara, Bijainagar, Nasirabad, Ajmer, Kishangarh, Jaipur Junction and Khatipura.

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Thiruvananthapuram-Hazrat Nizamuddin Special Train :Dates, timings

South Central Railway will run another set of special trains linking Thiruvananthapuram North in Kerala with Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi.

Train No. 06073 will depart from Thiruvananthapuram North at 2 pm on Mondays and reach Hazrat Nizamuddin at 11:30 pm the following day. It will operate on November 2, 9 and 16, 2026.

For the return journey, Train No. 06074 will leave Hazrat Nizamuddin at 5:45 am on Thursdays and reach Thiruvananthapuram North at 4:30 pm on Saturdays. The scheduled dates are November 5, 12 and 19, 2026.

Route and stoppages

The special trains will stop at Varkala Shivagiri, Kollam, Kayamkulam, Mavelikara, Chengannur, Tiruvalla, Changanasseri, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Aluva, Thrissur, Palakkad, Podanur, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Renigunta, Nellore, Ongole, Chirala, Vijayawada, Khammam, Warangal, Mancherial, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Balharshah, Nagpur, Itarsi, Rani Kamalapati, VGL Jhansi, Gwalior, Agra Cantt. and Mathura stations in both the directions.

Better connectivity for long-distance passengers

The special trains will give passengers additional options for long-distance journeys between Karnataka and Rajasthan, as well as Kerala and Delhi.

With scheduled stops at several major stations along the routes, the services will help passengers plan their trips according to their travel needs during the festive season.