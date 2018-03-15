Radhika Apte reveals why she slapped her co-actor once

Radhika divulged an episode where she slapped her co-star for misbehaving with her. (Twitter)

Radhika Apte has always made statements with her bold and strong headed decisions, be it in terms of her movie choices or roles, the actress is a no-nonsense taker. The PadMan actress during her recent conversation with Neha Dhupia during Colors Infinity chat show made a startling revelation. Radhika divulged an episode where she slapped her co-star for misbehaving with her. She recalls the incident took place on the set fo a Tamil film. The actress said that it was the first day on the set of the film and she had never met this famous South actor who started tickling her feet for no reason. A furious Radhika instinctively slapped the actor for his misbehaviour.

Radhika had been the fodder for trollers recently when she posted a picture clad in a bikini. In an Instagram post, the actress shared a Goa picture where she was holidaying with friend Marc Richardson. The Parched actress was criticized for her beachwear but that did not seem to have affect her a bit.

On the work front, Radhika was last seen in PadMan opposite Akshay Kumar. The film was recognised not just in India but across the world for being the first film based on the sanitary napkins and menstrual hygiene. The film garnered Rs 81 cr and is the third highest grosser of this year. The film was appreciated for its unique approach and was aimed to break the taboo around the topic.

Besides, the actress is also shooting for her web series with Netflix India’s Sacred Games. The series is being directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap. Indian Netflix original, Sacred Games is based on a book by Vikram Chandra by the same title.