Director Nitesh Tiwari’s toughest box office rival is Nitesh Tiwari himself. His Ramayana: Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, has grossed about Rs 1,039.26 crore worldwide in its first eight days, according to industry estimates. The only film standing between it and the all-time record is Tiwari’s own Dangal, which has held the top spot for nearly a decade.

According to box office tracker Sacnilk, the 2016 Aamir Khan wrestling drama grossed ₹2,070.30 crore worldwide. China delivered most of that: ₹1,305.29 crore (about $203 million), or more than 63% of the total. That is where this contest could be settled. Ramayana has yet to open in China. Industry talk points to late December or January 2027, pending government approval.

Dangal has seen off a long line of challengers: Jawan (2023), the Pushpa duology (2021, 2024), Dhurandhar (2025) and Dhurandhar: The Revenge (2026). The last came closest. It was one of the fastest Indian films to reach ₹1,000 crore and finished at ₹1,852.44 crore ($200 million), about ₹218 crore short, despite being banned in China and the GCC countries.

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Ramayana had help in its sprint past ₹1,000 crore. It has a bigger budget than Pathaan or Animal, more screens and shows, and no competition. Salman Khan’s war drama Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace missed its Diwali slot and now opens on December 4.

The film has also stirred up controversy. Audiences are flocking to the spectacle, while some viewers protest its departures from the popularly accepted text. Critic, editor and documentary screenwriter Saibal Chatterjee says that outrage is selling tickets.

“It is pretty daring with its ‘woke’ tweaks in the tale. It has ruffled many feathers and that is working to its advantage,” he says. “The trolls are only aiding in driving up ticket sales. That apart, for all its flaws, Ramayana isn’t a bad film at all. Word of mouth has been strong from the very outset.”

It will need that word of mouth. Producer Namit Malhotra puts the film’s cost at ₹2,000 crore (about $213.5 million). That isn’t far from the $225 million spent on Spider-Man: Brand New Day, 2026’s highest-grossing film at more than $2.52 billion worldwide. Media reports say another ₹300–400 crore has gone into global marketing, overseas releases and promotional events.

To dethrone Dangal, Ramayana needs roughly another ₹1,031 crore. Even a record-breaking gross would still fall short of the ₹2,300–2,400 crore spent making and selling it. Beating Dangal is one target. Paying for Ramayana is a harder one.