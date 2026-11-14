A centuries-old manuscript, an intricately carved temple, a forgotten painting or a folk tradition passed down through generations— each of them holds a fragment of India’s extraordinary civilisational story. But how many people get the opportunity to experience these treasures beyond the pages of history books or the walls of museums?

That could soon change. In an effort to bring India’s cultural wealth closer to people across the world, the Union ministry of culture has joined hands with Google Arts & Culture to document, preserve and showcase the country’s diverse heritage through digital technology. The partnership promises to open new windows into India’s past, making its monuments, museum collections, manuscripts, crafts and living traditions accessible to a much wider audience.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Vivek Aggarwal, secretary, ministry of culture, and Amit Sood, vice president & founder of Google Arts & Culture. The collaboration brings together the ministry’s extensive cultural network and Google’s digital capabilities to create a broader platform for India’s heritage.

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At the heart of the initiative is the digitisation of monuments and archaeological sites protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). From ancient temples and historic forts to structures that reflect the country’s changing architectural and cultural influences, these sites offer invaluable insights into India’s past. Their digital documentation will allow people to explore their historical and architectural significance while creating records that can contribute to their long-term preservation.

Museum collections, too, are set to reach beyond gallery walls. Paintings, sculptures, archaeological objects and other artefacts from national institutions will gain a wider digital presence, allowing viewers to discover works that might otherwise remain accessible only to museum visitors. For students, researchers and art enthusiasts, this means an opportunity to examine collections, revisit objects and uncover connections across different periods and artistic traditions.

An equally significant part of the initiative is India’s manuscript heritage. Manuscripts being documented under Gyan Bharatam, the nationwide programme for surveying, conserving, preserving and digitising ancient texts, will become part of this expanding digital ecosystem. These fragile records preserve centuries of knowledge across literature, philosophy, mathematics, astronomy, medicine and traditional practices.

Recently, a 307-year-old palm-leaf manuscript containing a portion of the Mahabharata, has been preserved at Visva-Bharati university in Santiniketan. It was included in UNESCO’s Memory of the World Asia-Pacific Regional Register. The university began digitising thousands of rare manuscripts at the Lipika manuscript repository under the Gyan Bharatam mission.

The upcoming Yuge Yugeen Bharat National Museum, being developed in the North and South Blocks of New Delhi, has collaborated with Google Arts & Culture, to create a digital record of the historic buildings and the artefacts that will form part of the museum’s collection. The digital presence is significant given its ambition to tell the story of Indian civilisation through different eras, cultural influences and artistic expressions.

India’s heritage also lives in the rhythms of folk music, the movements of traditional dance, the intricacies of handloom weaving, the skills of artisans and the oral histories carried by communities. The partnership will document less tangible dimensions of heritage like crafts, performing arts and living cultural traditions into greater focus.

Accessibility will be another important consideration. The ministry intends to make cultural content available in Indian languages and across devices, helping ensure that digital access is not limited by geography, language or the means to travel. “India’s cultural heritage is a living inheritance. It belongs to every citizen and speaks to the whole world,” says Aggarwal of the ministry of culture.

He describes the collaboration as an opportunity to use technology to document, preserve and share India’s cultural wealth, from ancient manuscripts and monuments to national museum collections and the upcoming Yuge Yugeen Bharat National Museum. Making these resources available in Indian languages and to audiences across the globe, he adds, will bring more people closer to the story of Indian civilisation and help safeguard it for generations to come.

For Google Arts & Culture, the partnership builds on a longstanding association with India’s cultural institutions. Over the years, the platform has worked with organisations including the ASI, the National Museum in New Delhi and the National Gallery of Modern Art. The new agreement expands this engagement, bringing a wider range of cultural resources into the digital space.