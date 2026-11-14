Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata on Saturday expressed concern that public listing of Tata Sons could fundamentally alter the group’s fundamental operating philosophy, warning that a wider shareholder base may eventually place profits ahead of philanthropy.

Speaking at a media event in New Delhi, Noel Tata said: “My worry is that listing, which is what some people are proposing, will change the Tata way. And one day, if we have 30,000-40,000 shareholders, profit may take precedence over philanthropy, which I think will fundamentally change the Tata way of working.”

He added that the Trusts would engage with the authorities to safeguard the group’s existing ownership and governance model. “Tata Trusts will play a constructive role with regulators and others to try and find a solution which keeps the Tata way the way it is,” Noel said. Describing the group’s ownership philosophy, he said its model ensured continuity, with the owner being an institution that could neither retire nor be bought out. “The owner cannot die, the owner cannot be bought and the owner cannot retire. There is continuity in what happens the Tata way,” he said.

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His remarks come amid an increasingly public disagreement between Tata Trusts and the management of Tata Sons over the holding company’s listing. While the Trusts have opposed a public offering, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran’s position has been that the company must comply with regulatory requirements, including the Reserve Bank of India’s directions on listing.

Earlier this week, Sir Dorabji Tata Trust trustees Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh, who have been vocal about their stance in favour of a listing, wrote to former trustee Darius Khambata, arguing that listing Tata Sons need not undermine the Tata model, citing TCS, Tata Steel, Tata Power and Tata Motors as examples of listed companies making long-term investments. They stated that governance and accountability, not listing status, preserve institutional character.

Noel Tata had also dissented against Chandrasekaran’s reappointment at the Tata Sons board meeting on September 17. Concerns have been raised over capital allocation and returns from investments in businesses such as Air India, digital services and semiconductors.

At the summit, however, Noel Tata expressed satisfaction with the group’s strategic bets, including its semiconductor, battery and electric vehicle battery projects. He said the overall strategic direction remained unchanged, although execution needed greater discipline.

“I do not question the direction of what we have done. I question, sometimes, the delivery of what we are doing,” he said. He added that execution and delivery sometimes warranted scrutiny, particularly given the scale of its investments. He stressed the need for greater discipline in executing large projects.

On retail, Noel highlighted Trent’s Westside and Zudio businesses, describing the former’s private-label model as an early direct-to-consumer play. Westside operates around 320 stores and is targeting an eventual network of 500. He attributed the brand’s expansion to rising consumption in India. He also said Zudio was created to serve price-conscious consumers, with its products retaining affordable price points over the years.