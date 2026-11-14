One of India’s most well-known contemporary artists, Anupam Sud is known for her prints. Yet, at a retrospective celebrating six decades of her work, the paintings and sculptures stood out equally.

In the Etched Trace of Time: Six Decades of Anupam Sud is currently on at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) in collaboration with Dhoomimal Gallery in Delhi. The exhibition is open till November 24.

As one walks in, the paintings, of nude characters, hit you first. Big, bold and striking. You notice that the women are all sans nipples. To this, Sud says: “My work is sensual, not sexual. By eliminating the details of the anatomy, I strip the works of any gendered or sexual tones.”

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As the exhibition covers six decades of her works, one can see the evolution of the artist through her strokes, which get get bolder, more powerful, broader and more confident. Sud says this is natural progression in the life of an artist. “Various stages of life reflect in my works, and styles have changed accordingly,” she says.

An alumna of College of Art, New Delhi, a scholarship in printmaking took her to London’s Slade School of Art, and decisively towards the medium.

Yet, she never gave up painting and continues to work in the medium even now. The retrospective celebrates just that — the complete artist that Anupam Sud is, with mastery over several mediums. The exhaustive display will include works from her growing up years in Shimla, her early sketches, paintings and prints from her days at the College of Art, New Delhi, mature prints made during her time in London, to increasingly layered works in succeeding decades of her career. The exhibition is accompanied by a comprehensive two-volume publication, which again presents a thorough narrative of Anupam Sud’s journey as an artist, through her own recollections.

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Sanjeev Kishor Goutam, director general, National Gallery of Modern Art, says: “Her art transcends the boundaries of medium. This is not merely a retrospective of six decades of artistic excellence, but a celebration of an enduring creative spirit.”

Uday Jain, director, Dhoomimal Gallery, comments: “A printmaker par excellence, Anupamji’s body of work is extremely powerful and relevant. Today, when the art world speaks about identity, gender, displacement, and almost makes it all about the narrative and storytelling, her works do no such thing. They are complete in themselves.”