Corporate leadership literature has long been in thrall to the decisive, charismatic CEO: the larger-than-life figure who commands the organisation, inspires unquestioning beliefand appears to have an answer for everything. In Courage Under Fire, Suresh Narayanan, former chairman and managing director of Nestlé India, sets out to dismantle that archetype. Leadership, he contends, lies not in invincibility or the performance of infallibility, but in owning one’s vulnerability, exercising judgment under pressure and earning trust precisely when circumstances are least forgiving.

Distilled from more than four decades in corporate life, the book is a memoir that doubles as a manual for crisis management. Its episodes span the global financial crisis of 2008, the Arab Spring in Egypt, natural disasters in southeast Asia, the Maggi controversy of 2015 and the Covid-19 pandemic. Each becomes a lens on the hard choices leaders face when settled assumptions collapse and the conventional prescriptions of management offer little guidance.

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At its heart lies the conviction that leadership is, ultimately, a human endeavour. Competence and strategic clarity are indispensable, but so are compassion, humility and emotional resilience. Narayanan is sceptical of the corporate habit of turning successful executives into heroes, a habit that airbrushes away their doubts, failures and limits. His insistence that vulnerability is not weakness feels especially timely in an age of geopolitical instability, technological upheaval and mounting workplace anxiety.

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The Maggi controversy, unsurprisingly, forms the emotional centre of the book. In 2015, allegations of excessive lead content and labelling issues over monosodium glutamate plunged Nestlé India into a crisis without precedent. Narayanan, barely four months into his tenure as chairman of Nestlé Philippines, was summoned to India to steer a company confronting regulatory action, fierce public criticism and a potentially ruinous collapse of consumer confidence.

Maggi was never just another packaged food. Over the decades it had woven itself into the emotional fabric of Indian households, crossing generations and social divides. Its withdrawal was, therefore, far more than a commercial setback; it imperilled a bond of trust that no advertising budget could buy back.

Narayanan recounts the withdrawal and destruction of stock, the dealings with regulators, and the daunting work of winning back employees, distributors, suppliers and consumers. The disruption was staggering in scale, rippling through factories, distribution networks and agricultural supply chains. Yet the deepest challenge was not operational. It was restoring credibility to an organisation whose most fundamental promise — that its food was safe — had been called into question.

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Some of the book’s sharpest insights concern communication. In a crisis, silence reads as indifference and defensiveness breeds suspicion. Narayanan concedes that Nestlé’s initial response was slow, and that confidence could be rebuilt only through engagement, not by merely asserting the company’s position. His account shows why crisis communication must rest on credible action, transparency and a genuine willingness to listen.

It is here, too, that the book invites closer scrutiny. Narayanan writes, understandably, as an executive defending his organisation and leading its recovery. But the controversy raised legitimate questions about consumer safety, testing procedures and corporate accountability. A more searching treatment of these competing perspectives, including whether Nestlé might have acted differently before the crisis escalated, would have enriched the narrative. Managing a crisis well is one thing; interrogating its origins is quite another.

The international episodes widen the canvas. The Arab Spring and the financial crisis are reminders that corporate leaders routinely confront forces beyond their control. Political upheaval, economic turmoil and natural disaster cannot be tamed by business plans. They demand adaptability, cultural sensitivity and, above all, the capacity to hold an organisation together when fear threatens to overwhelm reason.

Narayanan also challenges the notion that leadership potential is a function of educational pedigree, social background or membership of an exclusive corporate elite. His case that clarity and credibility count for more than charisma is a welcome corrective to the hierarchical culture of Indian business. People, he suggests, follow leaders they trust, not merely those who hold the title.

The pandemic offers perhaps the most moving illustration of his people-first philosophy. Faced with disrupted operations, anxious employees and the loss of colleagues, Narayanan dwells on the emotional obligations of leadership. His decision to avoid layoffs during the crisis reflects a conviction that employees are not costs to be managed but stakeholders whose commitment carries an organisation through hard times.

Nor does he set compassion against performance; he sees the two as mutually reinforcing. A culture of fear may yield short-term results, but lasting organisational strength rests on psychological security, fairness and reciprocal trust. His candour about the emotional burden leaders carry lends these reflections a personal quality rarely found in conventional management writing.

The book is not without its limitations. Its prescriptions (empathy, integrity, resilience, communication, humility) are persuasive but scarcely revolutionary, and at times the narrative threatens to become a procession of familiar management lessons pinned to dramatic events. A bolder structure might also have served it better: opening with the Maggi crisis, rather than building towards it, would have lent the story greater urgency.

What sets the book apart, however, is the weight of lived experience behind it. Narayanan is not constructing hypothetical case studies or trading in fashionable jargon. He writes of decisions taken under pressure, with real consequences for employees, consumers and businesses, and his reflections carry particular authority because they were forged in moments when certainty was elusive and the stakes were exceptionally high.

Ultimately, Courage Under Fire is most valuable as a challenge to the mythology of corporate leadership. Courage, it reminds us, is not the absence of fear, and authority confers no infallibility. Leadership reveals itself in the willingness to accept responsibility, to admit uncertainty and to remain humane when every circumstance urges the opposite.

For managers navigating an ever more unpredictable world, it is a lesson worth keeping close.

Courage Under Fire: Leadership Lessons from the Arab Spring, Maggi Crisis, Covid & More by Suresh Narayanan; Publisher: Penguin Random House; Pages: 232; Price: Rs 699