By KR Shanmugam

In Policies That Shaped Modern India, author Madan Sabnavis traces the evolution of India’s economic growth through major policies introduced by successive governments, each guided by its own ideology and priorities since independence. With a simple, systematic yet engaging presentation, he takes readers through the country’s policy journey, beginning with the establishment of the Union Planning Commission and Finance Commission, MRTP and FERA, the Green and White Revolutions, bank nationalisation and economic reforms, and extending to liberalisation, financial sector reforms, MSP, eNAM, PDS, DBT, MGNREGA, the telecom revolution, FRBM, demonetisation, GST, Aatmanirbhar Bharat and the farm laws.

The book offers valuable insights into policies implemented over the decades, irrespective of their eventual success or failure. While its step-by-step account of policy evolution across different sectors makes a significant contribution, a few aspects merit further examination.

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Within just 200 pages, the author explains how policies were conceived, implemented, modified and sometimes replaced, and how they collectively transformed India — from a newly independent nation struggling with widespread poverty in 1947 into the world’s fifth-largest economy (third-largest in PPP terms) and a preferred investment destination. The remarkable breadth of coverage is complemented by a well-organised presentation across 14 chapters.

The book is, in many ways, a mini-dictionary of India’s economic policy journey — a valuable guide for anyone wishing to understand how the country has evolved. It begins by explaining how post-independence India adopted an inward-looking economic strategy, relying primarily on domestic resources and placing self-sufficiency at the centre of its development agenda. With the public sector accounting for 8.3% of GDP in 1960-61, the country gradually moved towards a mixed-economy model, seeking to combine private enterprise with public intervention and a more equitable distribution of income.

The discussion of five-year plans is particularly illuminating. The author explains how the second five-year plan embraced the celebrated Mahalanobis Model, which emphasised investment in heavy industries and capital goods. The underlying logic was compelling: building domestic capacity to produce machinery would expand industrial output, create employment, stimulate demand and ultimately accelerate economic growth. Centralised planning was expected to deliver these benefits through a top-down development process. Over time, however, this approach lost relevance, paving the way for the replacement of the Planning Commission with NITI Aayog in 2015 as a policy thinktank for the government.

The chapters on India’s fiscal landscape are equally impressive. From the constitutional division of taxation powers and expenditure responsibilities to the Finance Commission’s role in tax devolution, FRBM, Aatmanirbhar Bharat and GST, the author provides a fascinating account of how fiscal policies have evolved. His treatment of monetary policy, financial market reforms, bank nationalisation, and the roles of MRTP (1969) and FERA (1973) is equally engaging. He also highlights how foreign bank entry, consolidation and asset monetisation have contributed to improving the efficiency of the banking sector.

Perhaps the most compelling section deals with the economic reforms of the 1990s. The author takes readers back to the balance of payments crisis and explains the circumstances that led India to pledge its gold reserves, including their transportation to the Bank of England and UBS. The subsequent transformation of policies relating to FDI, FPI and equity markets is presented clearly. He also brings the story up to date by discussing India’s inclusion in the JP Morgan Government Bond Index. The account of capital market reforms adds further depth to this section.

Another fascinating aspect is the treatment of the Green and White revolutions, minimum support price (MSP) and commodity futures trading. The author vividly demonstrates how the telecom revolution brought mobile phones and internet connectivity within the reach of ordinary citizens, fundamentally changing everyday life. His account of welfare policies, including the public distribution system (PDS), direct benefit transfer (DBT), mid-day meal scheme and rural employment through MGNREGA, is particularly useful in understanding how economic policy has touched the lives of millions.

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The discussion of controversial and consequential decisions, particularly demonetisation and the farm laws, is another highlight. The book rightly reminds readers that policies do not always deliver their intended outcomes and that their impact must be assessed in the context of changing economic and social realities. In this connection, the author aptly quotes John Maynard Keynes: “The ideas of economists and political philosophers, both when they are right and when they are wrong, are more powerful than is commonly understood.” This observation captures an important message of the book: economic policies, whether successful or otherwise, have a lasting influence on the direction of a nation.

Despite its wide coverage of economic policies across major sectors, the book could have benefited from a discussion of policies relating to education, healthcare and space research. These sectors, too, have played a transformative role in India’s development and deserve attention in a comprehensive account of the policies that shaped modern India.

Overall, it is an excellent read for anyone seeking to understand the policies that have shaped the country over the past eight decades. It offers a comprehensive account of how these policies evolved, what motivated their introduction, what they achieved, where they fell short and why some were eventually replaced. Despite its brevity, the book packs in a wealth of information, anecdotes and insights, supported by data, relevant examples and evidence. It is a valuable contribution to the fields of economics, politics, public policy, administration and contemporary Indian history.

The book will be particularly useful for policymakers, government officials, researchers and students. More importantly, it deserves to reach the general reader as it is written in lucid language. It is not merely a record of government decisions; it is a story of how ideas, institutions and policies have shaped India’s economic journey. I would strongly recommend the book to anyone interested in understanding the making of modern India.

The writer is economic consultant to Govt of Tamil Nadu and former director of Madras School of Economics