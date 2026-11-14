A Telangana consumer commission has directed a speech and occupational therapy centre to refund Rs 1.30 lakh collected from a father for his minor son’s treatment, after finding deficiency in service and negligence in the therapy provided, The Indian Express reported. It also ordered to pay Rs 50,000 as compensation and Rs 10,000 towards litigation costs, taking the total payout to Rs 1.90 lakh, excluding interest.

The Warangal District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, comprising president G Nagaraju and member V Janardhan Reddy, found that the centre had collected the treatment fee but failed to provide the promised services or adequately address the child’s speech therapy requirements.

According to The Indian Express, the father had enrolled his minor son at the centre after being assured that the child would eventually be able to join a regular school. However, dissatisfied with the treatment and the lack of progress in his son’s speech, he discontinued the sessions and shifted the child to another therapy institute.

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In its October 30 order, the commission held that the therapy centre and its representative were negligent in providing proper services.

Father alleges child was not given promised speech therapy

The father said he had enrolled his son for occupational and speech therapy at the centre. At the time of admission, the centre allegedly assured him of daily 45-minute sessions. These were to include 40 minutes of play-based therapy in the presence of a parent or guardian, followed by five minutes of interaction between the therapist and the parent.

The centre allegedly told him that the child required two months of occupational and behavioural therapy, followed by four months of behavioural and speech therapy, to prepare him for admission to a regular school.

The father paid Rs 1.30 lakh towards the treatment.

After two months, he requested the centre to discontinue occupational therapy and enrol his son in a speech therapy programme. However, the therapist allegedly told him that the child was not yet ready for speech therapy and required another month.

Even after that period, when the father again sought speech therapy, the centre’s administration allegedly insisted on continuing occupational and behavioural therapies.

The father claimed that he subsequently learnt that the speech therapist was overburdened and that the centre did not have experienced therapists available to provide the required treatment.

He also alleged that his son remained unable to communicate because of the centre’s negligence and poor management. Despite repeated attempts to raise the issue through phone calls, emails and messages, he claimed that the centre did not take corrective action.

The father eventually discontinued the treatment and enrolled his son at another institute. He said the child began showing improvement there and approached the consumer commission seeking a refund and compensation.

Progress reports from another centre considered

According to The Indian Express, the commission noted that the therapy centre had received notice but failed to file a response or contest the complaint.

It also examined progress reports issued by the second therapy institute, which showed considerable improvement in the child’s occupational, behavioural and speech therapy after he left the earlier centre.

The commission held that the evidence established deficiency in service and negligence on the part of the original therapy centre. It observed that the centre had collected Rs 1.30 lakh but failed to provide proper services.

The commission concluded that the father was entitled to a refund of the entire fee.

Centre ordered to refund Rs 1.30 lakh with interest

The commission directed the therapy centre and its representative to refund Rs 1.30 lakh, along with 9% annual interest calculated from July 18, 2026, the date on which the complaint was filed.

They were also directed to pay Rs 50,000 as compensation for mental agony, inconvenience and financial loss, besides Rs 10,000 towards litigation costs.

The total payout comes to Rs 1.90 lakh, excluding interest. The amount has to be paid within 45 days.

Takeaway

Parents should seek clarity on the proposed treatment plan, frequency of sessions, qualifications of therapists and expected progress. They should also retain fee receipts, therapy schedules, progress reports and written communication with the centre.

Where treatment is not being delivered as agreed, these records can help establish the nature of the services promised and the concerns raised with the provider.