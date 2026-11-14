What if the Red Fort became an art destination after sunset, Qutub Minar offered more than a history lesson, and a walk through Lodhi Gardens turned into an encounter with a spectacular contemporary sculpture? This winter, Delhi is set to offer just that, as its historic monuments, museums and public spaces transform into an expansive canvas for art, architecture, design and performance.

The second edition of India Biennale 2026, scheduled from December 4 to March 21, 2027, promises to be considerably bigger than its 2023 debut. With over 50 exhibitions, international pavilions, installations and cultural programmes, the four-month celebration will turn the capital into a citywide art destination. Purana Qila will serve as the principal venue, while the Red Fort, Qutub Minar, Safdarjung Tomb, Lodhi Gardens, National Museum and National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) will also host experiences.

Vivek Aggarwal, secretary, Ministry of Culture, tells FE, “The India Biennale is built on the belief that culture grows strongest when many hands shape it. Through a public-private partnership model, artists, institutions, states/UTs and private partners each bring their own vision, expertise and resources, and the ministry provides the platform, the venues and the facilitation to bring them together.”

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The ambition is to attract approximately 5 million visitors and double footfall at participating heritage destinations, and at the same time, extend economic benefits to sectors like tourism, hospitality, transport, retail, food and beverage, and allied creative industries.

Beyond showcasing art, the biennale seeks to give monuments a new cultural identity, allowing contemporary artistic expression to engage with centuries-old architecture. For instance, at Purana Qila, visitors can walk, explore archaeological heritage alongside contemporary art and culture pavilions set against historic red sandstone fortifications.

Look out for

Among the major highlights is Varanasi: The Timeless, an artistic collaboration between artist Paresh Maity and fashion designer Ritu Beri. Inspired by the spiritual city and its iconic ghats, the art-meets-fashion installation brings together monumental bronze-toned steps, glowing diyas, painted fabrics and Banarasi textiles, exploring how traditional craftsmanship can find contemporary expression. “It’s a 45-minute spectacle featuring me doing a live drawing, alongside models walking the ramp in exquisite Banarasi textile creations by fashion designer Ritu Beri. The centrepiece is a striking 14-step steel staircase. I call it a ‘staircase to heaven’, which took over two years to build,” Maity tells FE, adding that it’s an evocative fusion of art, fashion and music.

Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) will present two distinct projects. At Purana Qila, Unsettled Matter/s, curated by Premjish Achari, will feature 21 artists exploring sculpture and video art through materials, forms and histories.

At Lodhi Gardens, KNMA’s commissioned 18-foot sculpture VYOM: The Infinite Installation Sky by Vishal K Dar explores our relationship with the sky through geometry, light and perspective. “Art has the power to change how we see the world around us, allowing us to discover new meanings in places and histories we thought we already knew,” says Kiran Nadar, chairperson, KNMA.

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Another significant project is A Woven Line of Control by artist Zahara Batool, presented in collaboration with the Gujral Foundation. Rooted in Kargil’s histories of displacement and belonging, the installation uses traditional textile practices and woven fragments to reimagine borders as fragile lines of connection.

The DRONAH Foundation brings perspectives from over 40 cities on sustaining urban heritage. The Ganesh Shivaswamy Foundation, meanwhile, explores Raja Ravi Varma’s use of photography as an artistic reference, showcasing models who inspired iconic paintings of Lakshmi, Damayanti and Adi Shankaracharya.

Beyond exhibitions

The biennale experience will extend beyond exhibitions through guided heritage walks, curated visits, workshops, seminars, conferences and cultural performances. The Students’ Biennale, organised with the ARDEE Foundation, will provide emerging artists, architects and designers a platform to showcase their work, while the Knowledge Track will host conversations on art, culture and creative practice.

Organisations including Sangeet Natak Akademi, National School of Drama, Sabhyata Foundation and Banyan Tree will contribute to the cultural programme. Among the musical experiences is an immersive classical instrumental concert featuring pianist Krishna Soni with tabla, presented amid the warm glow of LED candles.